The Milwaukee Common Council today unanimously voted to approve yet another dockless scooter pilot study, meaning motorized scooters are expected back on streets this summer. The new study – now the third pilot study dedicated to motorized scooters, after similar studies in 2019 and 2021 – will begin no earlier than July 1 this year and end on Dec. 31, 2023, unless the City of Milwaukee establishes a permanent dockless scooter licensing program before then. As a result, scooters are expected to return to Milwaukee streets sometime in August this year.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO