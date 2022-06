AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - If you are a commercial fisherman or aquaculturist here in Maine, check your mailbox soon for some money from the state. The Mills Administration announced Thursday it will use federal funding to reimburse commercial fishermen, dealers, processors, and aquaculturists for the cost of their 2022 license. The payments are also intended to cover additional fees associated with licenses, such as trap tag fees for lobster license holders.

AUGUSTA, ME ・ 17 HOURS AGO