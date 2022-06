(Shenandoah) -- Finishing touches are pending on the city of Shenandoah's comprehensive street renovation projects. Portions of Center Street, West Thomas Avenue and West Nishna Road were closed for several weeks beginning in April, as old asphalt was removed and replaced with new surfacing. Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen Thursday spoke with City Street Superintendent Todd Foutch regarding the status of each project. McQueen tells KMA News crews were expected to pour cement on the manhole at the intersection of Center Street and West Sheridan Avenue Friday morning. The mayor says other remaining projects were scheduled for next week.

