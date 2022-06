When it comes to the most crucial moment in New Jersey Devils‘ history, none got more significant than this moment 27 years ago, on June 24, 1995. On that unforgettable day, the Devils won their first Stanley Cup against the Detroit Red Wings in game 4 in the 1995 Stanley Cup Final. The Devils had outplayed most of the Red Wings with their type of trap team strategy the whole series. In this series, nobody had predicted the Devils would be on the same playing level as the Wings; thus, nobody predicted they would win the cup. Now with one win away from winning it, we’re that close to proving everyone wrong.

