ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Why learn a second language?

By Paula Jones
WGNO
WGNO
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32E5Yw_0gHr6vgj00

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An estimated 20% of individuals in the U.S. are fluent in one or more languages, and according to the 2000 census , approximately 9.2% of Louisianians were able to express themselves in English and at least one other language.

Some experts believe it takes about a year and a half to become fluent in a second language.

But why would a person spend so much of their time studying a language that isn’t their own?

A number of people who have become bilingual say learning a second language changed their lives for the better, and studies indicate that such claims have merit.

Here are five ways that learning another language can be beneficial:

  1. Increased memory and related abilities –  One PennState University study revealed that speaking more than one language helps to keep the brain in shape and improve mental function. According to the study, people who were bilingual performed better than people who spoke only one language at prioritizing and multi-tasking. Other studies indicated that bilingual people are better at remembering shopping lists, names of people recently met, and directions to a new destination.
  2. Increased attention span and focus One study found that because a bilingual person is used to switching between different languages, their brain becomes better equipped at quick focus and the process of filtering information. This means if you are bilingual, you’re likely very adept at concentrating while studying, reading, or writing.
  3. Improved clarity, general communication skills- Learning a second language trains you focus on being clear when addressing others. So, this emphasis on being clear and understandable becomes a habit to the learner, whether they’re speaking their native language or a second language, and they become a more capable communicator in general.
  4. Expands social opportunities – As you learn another language, you also learn about another culture . This opens the door to social opportunities with native speakers.
  5. Expands job opportunities – The demand for bilingual professionals is reportedly growing. In fact, one source says that according to a U.S. Department of Labor estimate, over the next decade there will be a 42% increase in demand for translators and interpreters. Becoming fluent in a second language can lead to gaining work as an interpreter, translator, or language teacher.

Many people who’ve faced the challenge of becoming fluent in a second language feel that doing so has vastly improved their lives on multiple levels.

BR kids receive scholarships from Burger King

Click here for resources from the East Baton Rouge Parish Library on how to begin learning a second language.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 1

Related
West Side Journal

Historic signing between Louisiana and Nova Scotia

Common ancestry and a desire to preserve and promote the French language and Acadian culture through collaborations, combined with an opportunity to promote economic growth and business development, brought Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser, the Council for the Development of French in Louisiana (CODOFIL), and delegates from the Province of Nova Scotia, Canada, together to sign a Memorandum of Understanding. The ceremonial signing took place at Capitol Park Museum in Baton Rouge. Lieutenant Governor Nungesser welcomed the Honorable Colton LeBlanc, Minister of Acadian Affairs and Francophonie for the Province of Nova Scotia, to Louisiana for this historic collaboration.
LOUISIANA STATE
myneworleans.com

Culture Aid NOLA to provide 2,000 Hurricane Kits for New Orleans Families on July 16

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Culture Aid NOLA (CAN), the no-barrier food bank of New Orleans, will provide 2,000 local families with disaster preparedness supplies on July 16 at Tad Gormley Stadium in City Park. Kits including canned water, shelf-stable foods, 5 gallon buckets, baby wipes, trash bags, children’s activity books, and other essential supplies will be available at July Supply. The giveaway will serve both walk-up and drive up guests, and will feature brass bands and DJ’s.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
kalb.com

Fort Polk Progress changes name to Louisiana Armed Forces Alliance

LEESVILLE, La. (LAFA) - In a move to include representation of more areas of the state and to accommodate a pending name change for Fort Polk as a result of the William “Mac” Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act for 2021 (NDAA 2021) the board of directors for Fort Polk Progress voted recently to change the nonprofit organization’s name to the Louisiana Armed Forces Alliance.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Language#Native Language#English Language Learner#Louisianians#Pennstate University
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baton Rouge, LA
NOLA.com

Why did the Navy close its Bywater base, now a magnet for squatters and crime?

Once a bustling federal administrative complex that employed thousands of people, the abandoned and deteriorating Navy base at the intersection of Dauphine Street and Poland Avenue in New Orleans' Bywater section is now home to squatters and a magnet for violent crime. Since the Navy relinquished the F. Edward Hébert Defense Complex base to New Orleans in 2013, the 25-acre property and its three massive buildings have sat empty, unused and unprotected from trespassers. Despite early efforts to transform the sturdy buildings into a disaster management center, the project fell stagnant.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

Louisiana Public Service Commissioner awards Richland Parish School Board $121,565 in energy-efficient program grants

RAYVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monday, June 20, Richland Parish School board shared how District Five Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell’s 2022 energy-efficiency program grants would provide upgrades to some parish schools. According to a Facebook post, the grants were for public institutions and included $121,565. Schools identified for the grant proceeds included Delhi Elementary […]
RAYVILLE, LA
clarionherald.org

Church attire should reflect our respect for God

Summer is here, which in New Orleans usually means dressing down even more casually than we do at other times of the year. I know the issue of church attire is a sensitive one – especially in an area where it’s hot nine months out of the year. What’s your perspective on how people should dress for Mass?
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

WGNO

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy