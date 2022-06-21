ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Rapper who hosted Harlem party expresses condolences for family of slain hoops star

By Steven Vago, Jorge Fitz-Gibbon
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

The Harlem rapper who hosted a weekend bash where an innocent college basketball star was fatally gunned down broke his silence Tuesday, saying he was praying for the victim’s shattered kin.

“My condolences to the family,” Troy Rhymer, who performs under the name The Rich Rhymer, said in an Instagram post under a photo of tragic slain baller Darius Lee holding an award on a basketball court.

“Keeping y’all in my prayers,” Rhymer wrote.

Troy Rhymer, the rapper who hosted the party where 21-year-old college basketball player Darius Lee was killed, offered his condolences to Lee’s family on Instagram.

“Forever D Lee,” the post added, with white-dove and blue-heart emojis.

Lee was among nine people shot at the party early Monday morning when revelers were peppered with gunfire at East 139th Street and Fifth Avenue, cops said.

“The Rich Rhymer” added that he is keeping Lee’s family in his prayers.
Rhymer had initially planned the party elsewhere, but the scheduled bash at that address had been nixed by cops before it even started, the rapper said in an Instagram post Sunday.

“They’re trying to really shut us down. They out here going crazy,” Rhymer can be heard saying in the video. “Look man, nothing going to stop it. nothing’s stopping. They ain’t stopping nothing. [Direct message] me. DM me for the new location.

“Everybody, I repeat, DM me, new location, secret location,” he says. “They ain’t letting us grill, they ain’t letting us play no music. They ain’t letting us do s–t.”

Hours later, the shooting broke out at the rapper’s apparent new party location.

Several of the wounded were taken to Harlem Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lee, a 21-year-old standout guard at Houston Baptist University , was rushed to Lincoln Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

The 6-foot-6 guard had played for St. Raymond High School for Boys in The Bronx before signing up to play at SUNY Sullivan Community College upstate. He transferred to the Houston school after his freshman year.

People hugging at a memorial for Lee in Harlem on June 20, 2022.
“I’m completely heartbroken,” Jorge Lopez, his former coach at St. Raymond, said outside the Lee family home on Monday. “He had everything going for him — a great career, a great family.”

