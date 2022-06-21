Star Wars: Ethan Hawke Still Trying to Join Franchise, Shares Praise of Obi-Wan Kenobi

After years of being a possibility, and five weeks of entertaining fans, Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi is officially in the books. The Disney+ series has brought to life a previously-uncharted chapter of the live-action Star Wars galaxy, chronicling the exploits of Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) between the events of the prequel and original trilogies of films. Even before the finale debuted, speculation began about whether or not more story could be in store, and if the series could get a second season. While that decision will reportedly be made if audiences want it to happen, the events of Obi-Wan Kenobi's season finale proved that the show does not need a second season.

