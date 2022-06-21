ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Star Wars: Ethan Hawke Still Trying to Join Franchise, Shares Praise of Obi-Wan Kenobi

By Nathaniel Brail
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEthan Hawke has been having a pretty good year with Moon Knight, The Northman, and now The Black Phone, so you'd think he'd want to push his luck even further. The actor previously tried to start a campaign to get himself a coveted Star Wars role back on Conan in 2014....

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Marvel is making its next MCU team up movie – and it's not an Avengers film

Marvel Studios is reportedly developing a movie based on its Thunderbolts IP. Deadline (opens in new tab) has claimed that the upcoming Marvel movie, which is said to be a "top-secret" project, has tapped Jake Schreier (Paper Towns, Brand New Cherry Flavor) to helm the superhero film. Eric Pearson, who penned the script for Marvel's Black Widow flick, has apparently joined as lead writer, while Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige will unsurprisingly produce.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ewan McGregor Explains Why Yoda Hasn't Appeared in Obi-Wan Kenobi

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Obi-Wan Kenobi. "Until the time is right, disappear we will," says Jedi Master Yoda (Frank Oz) in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. And disappear, they have. After they fail to destroy the Sith Lords Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) and Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen), Yoda and Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) retreat into exile: Yoda to the swamps of Dagobah, and Obi-Wan to the sands of Tatooine. By the time of Obi-Wan Kenobi — beginning a decade after the events of Sith — "Ben" Kenobi is the silent and solitary guardian of a young Luke Skywalker (Grant Feely), twin brother of Alderaan's Princess Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair).
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Star Wars: Why Obi-Wan Kenobi Does Not Need a Season 2

After years of being a possibility, and five weeks of entertaining fans, Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi is officially in the books. The Disney+ series has brought to life a previously-uncharted chapter of the live-action Star Wars galaxy, chronicling the exploits of Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) between the events of the prequel and original trilogies of films. Even before the finale debuted, speculation began about whether or not more story could be in store, and if the series could get a second season. While that decision will reportedly be made if audiences want it to happen, the events of Obi-Wan Kenobi's season finale proved that the show does not need a second season.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sung Kang
Person
Ethan Hawke
Person
Rupert Friend
Person
Hayden Christensen
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
Person
Kumail Nanjiani
Person
O'shea Jackson Jr.
Person
Joel Edgerton
ComicBook

Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen Hope for Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2

Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen have a new hope for more Obi-Wan Kenobi. The Disney+ series reunites the Star Wars prequel trilogy co-stars 17 years after 2005's Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, revealing Obi-Wan (McGregor) and Darth Vader's (Christensen) first meeting in a decade. Lucasfilm has billed the six-part Obi-Wan — which airs "Part VI" Wednesday, June 22 on Disney+ — as a one-off limited series, but head writer Joby Harold and director Deborah Chow have hinted the titular Jedi could return for a second season of adventures in the galaxy far, far away.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star
HollywoodLife

‘Guardians Of The Galaxy 3’: The Cast, Release Date, & More

There’s much more to come in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including a third Guardians of the Galaxy movie. The first two films were hugely popular and dominated at the box office, so it’s not surprising that Marvel/Disney would create another sequel. Guardians of the Galaxy was released in theaters in 2014 and brought to life the superhero team of the same name from Marvel Comics. The sequel, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, came out three years later with the same ensemble cast, plus some new characters.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Lewis Pullman Is the Son of a Hollywood Legend

“Top Gun: Maverick” continues to soar to new heights more than a week following its Memorial Day Weekend premiere. And while the nostalgia for the 1986 original combined with a captivating plot and explosive, adrenaline-pumping aerial shots have surely driven audiences to theaters, the film also boasts an impressive cast. At the forefront is Tom Cruise, paired with an appearance from “Top Gun” original star Val Kilmer. Other noteworthy features include Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, and Jon Hamm. However, “Top Gun: Maverick” star Lewis Pullman is the son of a Hollywood legend himself. That’s “A League of Their Own” actor Bill Pullman.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Andor Composer Teases Work on Disney+ Series

Lucasfilm will conclude their Obi-Wan Kenobi Limited-Series tonight after 6 successful weeks and while the reception was mixed, most fans liked what they saw. The studio will launch another series in August with their Rouge One a Star Wars Story prequel series, Andor. Andor will focus on Cassian Andor before the events of Rogue One and will ultimately lead up to right before the film begins. Star Wars is known for signing on amazing composers like John Williams and most recently Ludwig Göransson, so when they added Succession composer Nicholas Brittell it felt a bit promising. Brittle is a busy guy with his work on Succession and the live-action Lion King prequel , but it seems that he's still working on his score for Andor.
MOVIES
Digital Trends

Ethan Hawke teases his role as The Grabber in The Black Phone

Scott Derrickson may have stepped aside from helming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but he’s back in theaters this week with his latest horror film, The Black Phone. Derrickson cast Ethan Hawke in the leading role as The Grabber, a sadistic serial killer and the nightmarish villain in the film. Aside from his recent turn in Moon Knight, Hawke hasn’t played too many bad guy roles. But in a new featurette from Universal Pictures, Hawke explains what drew him to The Grabber and why he agreed to play the part.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's She-Hulk Gets Official San Diego Comic-Con Banner

This summer is chock-full of epic moments for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, between the theatrical release of Thor: Love and Thunder and the debut of the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, I Am Groot, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The latter series won't be premiering until mid-August, and fans are definitely eager to see what the series has in store, especially after the first trailer was released last month. While previous rumors have indicated that Marvel Studios might not have a presence at next month's San Diego Comic-Con, a new banner for the convention has surfaced in San Diego — and it happens to show She-Hulk. The banner, which was discovered by SDCC Blog!, uses She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's teaser poster with the SDCC logo, alongside a note that the convention is "celebrating the popular arts."
SAN DIEGO, CA
ComicBook

Obi-Wan Finale Duel Completes a Deeper Star Wars Story Arc About Vader's Helmet

Lucasfilm released the final episode of their Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series on Disney+ earlier today, and some of the moments are pure glee. The series tied up all of their loose ends while adding something very special to Star Wars lore. During the episode, Obi-Wan Kenobi has his second face-off with Darth Vader and after a tough battle he defeated Anakin Skywalker in a duel yet again. By the end of the battle, Darth Vader lost half of his mask and a fan noticed a very meaningful trend.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy