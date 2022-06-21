Defending champ Marcum advances to Women’s Kentucky Amateur finals

COVINGTON, Ky. — A Northern Kentucky teacher now has a new title: Miss Kentucky. Hannah Edelen's journey to Miss Kentucky wasn't always easy. Edelen is very open about her life and the challenges she faced growing up in a low-income family in rural Kentucky. She hopes her story can inspire others.
Proposal for new Quarter horse track in Ashland, Ky. Revolutionary Racing, which revived Thoroughbred racing at Virginia’s Colonial Downs in 2019, is proposing to build a Quarter horse track and historical Horse Racing casino in the eastern Kentucky city of Ashland in Boyd County. Larry Lucas, chairman of Revolutionary...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Sporting Club, the city’s new professional soccer team, said it has plans for nearly 150 acres of land just off of Newtown Pike, near I-75. In addition to the stadium, the complex would include several youth soccer fields. Tuesday night we talked to...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On June 1, Chris Livingston arrived on campus at Kentucky to begin his chapter with the Wildcats. The five-star small forward is already making his rounds in Lexington and on Wednesday afternoon, Livingston held a free meet and greet with the Big Blue Nation at the Kentucky Road Show Shop.
John Calipari has already secured the commitment of the best in-state prospect for 2023, Reed Sheppard, but he already has eyes on another talented in-state prospect. To those who follow Kentucky high school basketball, Travis Perry has already been among the biggest Bluegrass names to follow. Hailing from Lyon County, Perry started playing for the varsity high school team as a seventh-grader, averaging 20.6 points.
WATCH | COVID-19 vaccines for youngest Ky. children could begin as soon as next week. COVID-19 vaccines for children aged six months to five years old have received their final approval. WATCH | Couple spots bear in southern Fayette Co. this week. Updated: 13 hours ago. A Kentucky couple had...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – WalletHub has released its annual best and worst-run cities in America list. Two Kentucky cities ranked in the top third of the 150-city list, with Lexington ranked fifth. According to the WalletHub study, the quality of city services and the total budget per capita...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear announced new money for safety upgrades at Eastern Kentucky University. The governor awarded $369,000 to the school, which will pay for a new six-foot-wide sidewalk and more lighting on campus. The sidewalk will also feature new ramps that comply with the Americans With Disabilities...
Multiple individuals have been shot in the northern Kentucky city of Covington on Monday night based on information from native police. Law enforcement blocked off an space in the city after they stated a number of individuals have been shot round 6:45 p.m. native time on Monday. Three kids have been taken to the hospital, one 7-year-old, an 11-year-old and a 14-year-old. A 41-year-old was additionally shot.
Sam Dick pictured in front of Herrington Lake in Garrard County, KySam Dick. There is a new addition to the WEKU news team - a veteran Kentucky journalist who for decades has been a trusted friend thousands have welcomed into their homes each night, reporting on countless events in the lives and times of Kentuckians. Sam Dick is the focus of today’s interview with WEKU’s Tom Martin.
Since there are plenty of unpleasant creatures that are NATIVE to Kentucky, we certainly don't want any troublemakers that DON'T belong here. Asian carp have already proven to be an annual problem; their penchant for harming the ecological balance of Kentucky's waters is not a desirable penchant. The Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources is constantly working to round them up.
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - As the Senate works to pass new gun control laws, one organization in Kentucky is discussing school safety. The Kentucky Center for School Safety is hosting a two-day conference in Richmond. A main goal of this Kentucky Association of School Resource Officers conference is to bridge...
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of yellow hearts line a hall in The Pavilion in Georgetown, honoring those who lost their lives to COVID-19. These memorials have been popping up across the country, following the first in Irving, Texas. And now, there’s one right in Scott County. More than...
Ky. — Kentucky's governor is taking more action to address near-record prices at the gas pump. Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order Thursday declaring a state of emergency. It will activate the state price-gouging laws for at least the next 30 days. "I'm taking this action because...
The man awarded 2022 Kentucky Teacher of the Year says he is leaving his high school teaching job due to homophobia and a lack of support from school admin, the Lexington Herald-Leader reports. Willie Carver Jr., who has been teaching for 17 years, said he’ll still work in education as an academic adviser for University of Kentucky students. “I also increasingly find that, as a queer person in K-12 education, I have been unable to do that work without facing discrimination, heartache, and being a part of systems that cause harm, though I am immensely proud of my brilliant, hardworking, and fierce colleagues who have and continue to change that system in defense of students,” Carver wrote in a Facebook post. At his job in Montgomery County, Carver said he and former students have been attacked by “vocal anti-LGBTQ extremists” during school board meetings and on social media, with no support from district officials. He even testified about the rampant anti-LGBT hate to a congressional subcommittee in May.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been the talk of the town on Thursday—the supermarket chain Publix is opening a store in Lexington. “When a Publix opens, we provide jobs, create premier customer service and care for our communities,” Publix CEO Todd Jones said. There was an excited...
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - The city of Versailles is celebrating an exciting birthday!. The city turned 230 years old on Thursday. To celebrate, the Woodford County Historical Society is hosting a special birthday celebration Thursday evening at 5:00. Mayor Traugott and Derby-winning trainer Eric Reed are some of the guests...
