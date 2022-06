A truck driver was airlifted to ECMC after deputies say his fuel tanker truck crashed in Chautauqua County. According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, a van was traveling westbound on Route 20 near Aldrich Road when one of its wheels came off. That wheel then struck a TPS fuel tanker truck on the other side of the road. This caused the fuel truck to crash into a pickup truck and then nearly went over the side of a bridge, and was left partially hanging above the thruway.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO