LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville community is hoping to benefit from a record $1.3 billion budget, approved unanimously by Metro Councilmembers Thursday night. "There was an opportunity for us to all work together and come up with something that we all think will move the city forward and I believe this will do it," District 9 Councilman and Budget Committee Chair Bill Hollander said.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 9 HOURS AGO