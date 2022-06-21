MUSC administers first COVID vaccines for kids 5 & under

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Medical University of South Carolina is now offering COVID-19 vaccines for children six months and older.

Starting Tuesday, children six months to 5 years old can receive their COVID-19 vaccine at MUSC’s Lockwood Boulevard and Rutledge Tower sites. This comes after the Food and Drug Administration authorized use for children five and under last week.

MUSC received 5,000 doses of the Pfizer shots on Tuesday for the newly-eligible age group. One-year-old Maverick Bily was the first toddler to receive his COVID shot by MUSC.

His mom Natalie said she’s looking forward to traveling and introducing the soon-to-be two-year-old to friends and family he hasn’t met yet.

“He hasn’t been to any restaurants or really any parties or things like that,” said Natalie. “I know that he is going to really enjoy all of that.”

Six-year-old Penny Sammons received her COVID-19 booster shot on Tuesday at the Lockwood site as well.

“Ultimately, we asked her and let her kind of help us make the decision. And like it was a family choice that we made together,” said Blake Sammons, Penny’s dad.

Blake told News 2 that he and his wife will likely vaccinate their other three children who are four years old and younger, now that they are eligible.

According to MUSC officials, the children will receive three doses, about a month apart. Parents of babies who are old enough for the shot but weigh less than 16.5 pounds should contact their pediatrician.

The Lockwood vaccine site is open from 9 am to 3 pm, Monday-Saturday. Rutledge Tower is open 8 am to 5 pm Monday-Friday and 7:30 am to 2:00 pm on Saturday. Officials said walk-ins are accepted.

