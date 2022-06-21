ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

MUSC administers first COVID vaccines for kids 5 & under

By Jordan Cioppa
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WpqIN_0gHr41r400

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Medical University of South Carolina is now offering COVID-19 vaccines for children six months and older.

Starting Tuesday, children six months to 5 years old can receive their COVID-19 vaccine at MUSC’s Lockwood Boulevard and Rutledge Tower sites. This comes after the Food and Drug Administration authorized use for children five and under last week.

MUSC received 5,000 doses of the Pfizer shots on Tuesday for the newly-eligible age group. One-year-old Maverick Bily was the first toddler to receive his COVID shot by MUSC.

His mom Natalie said she’s looking forward to traveling and introducing the soon-to-be two-year-old to friends and family he hasn’t met yet.

“He hasn’t been to any restaurants or really any parties or things like that,” said Natalie. “I know that he is going to really enjoy all of that.”

Six-year-old Penny Sammons received her COVID-19 booster shot on Tuesday at the Lockwood site as well.

“Ultimately, we asked her and let her kind of help us make the decision. And like it was a family choice that we made together,” said Blake Sammons, Penny’s dad.

Blake told News 2 that he and his wife will likely vaccinate their other three children who are four years old and younger, now that they are eligible.

According to MUSC officials, the children will receive three doses, about a month apart. Parents of babies who are old enough for the shot but weigh less than 16.5 pounds should contact their pediatrician.

The Lockwood vaccine site is open from 9 am to 3 pm, Monday-Saturday. Rutledge Tower is open 8 am to 5 pm Monday-Friday and 7:30 am to 2:00 pm on Saturday. Officials said walk-ins are accepted.

For more information on scheduling, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

How veterans can seek treatment for Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Mental health advocates are talking about Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) during the month of June. PTSD can occur after someone experiences a traumatic event that is beyond a typical stressor. This could include mass shootings, natural disasters, traumatic deaths and assaults. “It’s okay not to be okay,” said Meg Wallace, the […]
MILITARY
WCBD Count on 2

CCSO searching for missing Charleston woman

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Charleston County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a missing Charleston woman. Sherry Nelson, 50, was last seen on May 31 on Ardwick Road on Johns Island. According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Nelson was admitted to Bon Secours St Francis Hospital in West Ashley and released that same day. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston reveals plans to improve Charleston Nine Memorial Park

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) Fifteen years ago, nine Charleston firefighters lost their lives in a sofa superstore fire. It was announced Thursday the memorial made in honor of those nine firefighters will be receiving several new upgrades. Charleston Nine Memorial Park is receiving improvements to honor the heroes who gave their lives in 2007. “One of […]
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Vaccines
Charleston, SC
Coronavirus
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Health
Charleston, SC
COVID-19 Vaccines
WCBD Count on 2

N. Charleston vape shops targeted in two break-ins

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police are working to determine if two vape shop break-ins are related. Police responded to Tanger Tobacco & Vape along International Boulevard just before 4:30 on Thursday morning after an alarm at the store was set off. Officers said the front door was broken and had wet blood […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Happening Today: Community Resource Center hosting gun violence forum

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center will hold a county-wide gun violence forum Thursday evening. The forum will include Ridgeville, Summerville, Holly Hill, St. George, Santee, Harleyville Police departments, and the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office. Community members will have an opportunity to give input on strategies that can be implemented to combat […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Officials: Man tried to hit Summerville officer with vehicle prior to pursuit

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Police say a wanted man attempted to strike a Summerville officer with his vehicle before leading authorities in a brief chase Thursday afternoon. According to the Summerville Police Department, an officer was conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation. Police said the driver, Anthony Abbott, resisted arrest […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Musc
WCBD Count on 2

Police: Man arrested for burglarizing Charleston rental home

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston man was arrested Monday for allegedly burglarizing a rental property in West Ashley, Charleston police said. According to a police report, police responded to a rental unit located within the Charlestowne Landing property after an overnight burglary. The property is used for weddings. Police were told that in the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Large grocery giveaway happening Saturday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A large grocery and hygiene supply distribution event is happening Saturday in North Charleston. The Community Resource Center will hand out groceries and hygiene products on Saturday, June 25, starting at 12 p.m. The giveaway event will happen at the center, at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane in North Charleston.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

8 puppies rescued from shed fire in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Colleton County Fire-Rescue saved eight puppies from a shed fire Tuesday in Jacksonboro. According to CCFR, crews were called to an “out of control” yard fire on Campbell Hill Rd in Jacksonboro shortly after 5:20 p.m. When crews arrived they found the storage building “well-involved” and while working to put out […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WCBD Count on 2

NCPD without leads in 2020 North Charleston murder

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- August marks two years since 37-year-old Dejon Anderson was shot to death in the Union Heights neighborhood in North Charleston. It was a warm summer evening: August 10, 2020. North Charleston police responded to the 1900 block of Comstock Ave. around 7:40 p.m. in reference to a gunshot victim. When officers […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

MAP: Independence Day events in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- From fireworks to baseball games, there are plenty of ways to get into the patriotic spirit this Fourth of July. So put on your best white, red, and blue outfit and get ready to celebrate Independence Day in the Lowcountry! We’ve compiled a list of all the events happening on July 4 […]
POLITICS
WCBD Count on 2

Salute from the Shore returns July 4

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The annual Salute from the Shore will bring military planes down the Carolina coast for its 13th year on July 4, 2022. Military aircraft including F-16s from McEntire Joint National Guard Base, C-17s from Joint Base Charleston, and vintage planes will make their way from Cherry Grove to Beaufort. Beachgoers are […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston Deputies handing out positive ‘citations’ for free pizza

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with Papa Johns Pizza to issue ‘citations’ for Lowcountry children exhibiting good deeds. According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies will give out ‘citations’ citing young residents for doing the right thing, like using a crosswalk or picking up trash this Summer. The citation […]
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy