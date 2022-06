If you recently saw that the sign at High Horse Bar said “Arleen’s Bar,” you may have wondered if the business was going through an unannounced rebranding. Technically, it was, but only temporarily: High Horse became “Arleen’s” for a day for the filming of a new movie, “The Starling Girl,” which is set in Kentucky. A scene in the film features the exterior of High Horse Bar and the interior of Air Devils Inn.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO