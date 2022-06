SOUTH RIVER – As schools come to a close and summer vacation begins, the South River Police Department is reminding residents of its free Unoccupied Residence Program. South River residents can complete and submit a form to let police know when a residence will be unoccupied, if any vehicles will be at the home and/or if any friends/relatives will be checking on the residence, according to police through a message on Nixle.

