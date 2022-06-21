Man injured in shooting on Townley Street in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating a shooting on Townley Street in Hartford that left a man injured Tuesday.

Around 5 p.m., officers responded to the area of 28 Townley Street on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they located a man in his thirties suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment and his injuries are considered non-life-threatening at this point, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.

