WHO HE IS Chad Watts of Edmond, Oklahoma, launched Scars & Stripes Coffee in 2018 with Brad Dean, a lieutenant colonel in the Army National Guard. Their jobs, in sales for an orthopedics company, put them in frequent contact with veterans at the Oklahoma City VA medical center. Chad, a civilian, had felt God nudging him to do more for these military men and women. He and Brad hit upon the idea of selling small-batch craft coffee through a sales force that was made up exclusively of veterans.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO