Severe thunderstorm warning expires for Kansas City-area

Update | The severe thunderstorm warning for the Kansas City area has expired.

However, strong storms are still impacting the area overnight.

Update | Johnson County in Kansas and Cass and Jackson counties in Missouri are now under a severe thunderstorm warning until 11:30 p.m.

Wyandotte county in Kansas and Clay, Clinton and Platte counties in Missouri are in a severe thunderstorm warning until 11:15 p.m.

Update | The entire Kansas City area is under a severe thunderstorm warning until 11:15 p.m.

In Kansas, Johnson, Leavenworth, Miami and Wyandotte counties are included.

The warning also includes Buchanan, Clay, Clinton, Jackson and Platte counties in Missouri.

Winds up to 70 MPH are possible along with hail the size of pennies.

Update | A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Atchison, Leavenworth counties until 10:30 p.m.

The Kansas City area also remains in a severe thunderstorm watch.

Update | The severe thunderstorm watch for Platte and Buchanan counties expired.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for the Kansas City area.

Update | A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Platte and Buchanan counties until 9:15 p.m.

In addition, a severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for the Kansas City area.

Original story | The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of the Kansas City area in Kansas and Missouri until 12 a.m. Wednesday morning.

In Kansas, Johnson, Leavenworth, Miami and Wyandotte counties are included.

In Missouri, Buchanan, Cass, Clay, Jackson, Platte and Ray counties are included.

During this time, hail up to size of ping pong balls are possible, along with gusts up to 70 MPH and frequent lightning.

