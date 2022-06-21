ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Civil jury finds Bill Cosby sexually abused teenager in 1975

By BRIAN MELLEY
Cover picture for the articleSANTA MONICA, Calif. — Jurors at a civil trial found Tuesday that Bill Cosby sexually abused a 16-year-old girl at the Playboy Mansion in 1975. The Los Angeles County jury delivered the verdict in favor of Judy Huth, who is now 64, and awarded her $500,000. Jurors found...

