ODOT contractor hits Greenwood Avenue water main in NE Bend, sending ‘a little tsunami’ down Sixth Street

By Barney Lerten
KTVZ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The first day of summer became something of a bummer for Bend Express Lube owner Louis LaMotte Tuesday afternoon when a contractor on ODOT’s Northeast Greenwood Avenue project hit and broke a city water main, sending water surging down Sixth Street and into his business’s...

