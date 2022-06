One of the most quintessential, tasty and healthy summer dishes is a nutrient-rich salad. For those who struggle with indigestion and bloating, adding one processed food item to this meal in particular might exacerbate your stomach pains, experts say. We checked in with health and nutrition aficionados to learn more about how you might make or break your lunch or dinner with this processed food, and how it can exacerbate indigestion. Read on for tips and suggestions from registered nutritionist Jay Cowin, NNCP, RNT, RNC, CHN, CSNA, ASYSTEM’s Director of Formulations and registered dietitian Katie Tomaschko, MS, RDN, contributor at Sporting Smiles.

NUTRITION ・ 6 DAYS AGO