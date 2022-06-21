ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

DHS signs off on COVID-19 vaccine for the littlest Wisconsinites

By Nick Viviani
nbc15.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The state Dept. of Health Services opened the door to the last group of Wisconsin residents to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. On Tuesday, state health official signed off on allowing children between six months and five years old to get a special versions of the...

www.nbc15.com

Comments / 0

Related
nbc15.com

DHS COVID-19 illness after vaccination data show increased numbers for May

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The rate at which Wisconsinites got COVID-19 last month, regardless of their vaccination status, increased for the month of May compared to the previous month. Charts on the Wisconsin Department of Health Services COVID-19 database reflect the infection, hospitalization and death rate of vaccinated and unvaccinated...
WISCONSIN STATE
wiproud.com

Wisconsin nearing 62k total hospitalizations from COVID-19

WEDNESDAY 6/22/2022 1:51 p.m. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,508,240 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,104 total COVID-19 deaths. The number of known cases per variant is no longer tracked as The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has updated its website, deleting that...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Wisconsin’s healthcare workforce to receive $5 million in grants

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday that more than $5 million in grants will be distributed to Wisconsin’s healthcare workforce. Grants will be awarded to the Wisconsin Community Action Program Association and the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay for training efforts to support long-term solutions to Wisconsin’s healthcare challenges.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Vaccines
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
nbc15.com

Wisconsin organization react to special session on abortion law

15 years later: Family of Kelly Nolan offers new reward for information about her killing. The family of Kelly Nolan released a statement Thursday through the Madison Police Department paying tribute to her and offering a $25,000 reward. MPD taking special measures to address rising number of car thefts. Updated:...
MADISON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Planned Parenthood: No abortions in Wisconsin scheduled past Saturday

FIRST ALERT EXCLUSIVE: Explosion survivors urge homeowners to get gas alarm. Joe and Debi Hendrichs believe the explosion wouldn't have happened if they had an explosive-gas alarm, which costs around $50. Wisconsin's ban on abortions stands. Updated: 3 hours ago. The 1849 law would take effect if the U.S. Supreme...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Over $6.6 million awarded for Wisconsin job and skills training programs

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Governor Evers announced that funds totaling over $6.6 million will be going to support apprenticeship, job and skills training projects across southwestern Wisconsin. Through the second round of the Workforce Innovation Grant Program, an investment will be made in programs meant for job training, upskilling in...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dhs#Covid 19 Vaccine#Wisconsinites#Health Services#Ge
wearegreenbay.com

Over 75 new hospitalizations from COVID-19 in Wisconsin over the weekend

MONDAY 6/20/2022 1:50 p.m. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,505,173 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,099 total COVID-19 deaths. The number of known cases per variant is no longer tracked as The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has updated its website, deleting that...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin mother offers to wet nurse amidst formula shortage

MT. HOREB, Wis. — One Dane County woman said she will offer her services up as a wet nurse in direct response to the ongoing formula shortage. Brynn Eisele said it saddened her to see families forced into making unsafe decisions as supply chain issues with baby formulas continue. She said that was why she offered a time-honored but potentially taboo way to feed infants.
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Second half of COVID-19 relief funding paid to Wisconsin communities

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) distributed the second payment of American Rescue Plan Act to more than 1,800 Wisconsin communities Tuesday, the DOR released earlier today. The effort will distribute over $205 million in relief funds to smaller local governments throughout the state. These local...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
wizmnews.com

Wisconsin should refund state surplus now, not later

So, what is the plan then? Governor Tony Evers had a plan to send a big chunk of the state budget surplus back to taxpayers in the form of rebate checks. That plan was dead on arrival in the Republican-controlled Legislature. They held a special session at the request of the Governor as the law requires, but did not vote on the idea of sending rebate checks, or even debate the idea. But more importantly, they also didn’t come up with their own plan. The state of Wisconsin’s budget surplus is estimated at $3.8 billion. That doesn’t include the $1.7 billion in the state’s rainy day fund, the largest in state history. Instead, as Wisconsinites struggle to fill their cars with gas and buy groceries, the state continues to sit on those billions of dollars. I don’t know if the rebate check is the best way to spend the surplus. But it must be better than no plan at all. Republicans seem intent on continuing to stash the cash for now, hoping one of their candidates wins the Governor’s race in November and can then take the credit. But with record inflation, can we afford to wait? Returning the surplus to taxpayers now would help us deal with these sky-high prices. Our lawmakers should stop trying to score political points and figure out a way to distribute this surplus now, when we need it most.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin beef farmers facing processing challenges

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis.— A Northeast Wisconsin beef farmer said 2022 has presented a new kind of challenge to running his family business. Jared Gesier is a fourth generation beef farmer at Riveredge Farms in Chilton. “Growing up on the farm has been great,” Geiser said. “One of my first...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase

The special session on the dormant abortion ban called for by Governor Tony Evers ended as quickly as it began, Wednesday, as the Republican-led state senate gaveled in and out of session at the state’s capitol. Time’s running out for Afghans seeking asylum and Wisconsin lawyers step up.
MADISON, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Wisconsin school district rejects book about Japanese internment

A school board in southeastern Wisconsin has rejected a book recommended for use in a 10th-grade accelerated English class due in part to concerns that it lacked “balance” regarding the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II. The Curriculum Planning Committee for the Muskego-Norway district, which serves about 5,000 students in Waukesha and Racine […] The post Wisconsin school district rejects book about Japanese internment appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Wisconsin GOP lawmakers set to reject repeal of abortion ban

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican legislators in Wisconsin are expected to meet but quickly adjourn a special session that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called to repeal the state’s dormant abortion ban without taking any action. Evers earlier this month called the Legislature into a special session Wednesday to...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy