ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterford, CT

Waterford's program gets a tip of the cap from one of its biggest rivals

By Mike DiMauro
The Day
The Day
 2 days ago

Waterford — Among the most frequently asked questions of yours truly: "Why do you write about Waterford so much?"

The answer is tethered to the celebrated Churchill quote, "history is written by the victors." Or in this case: about the victors. Put it this way: If your town/schools start winning as much as the Waterfords, I'll be on your payroll, too.

Turns out that while the 06385's athletic proficiencies generate their share of resentment here in this corner of the world, there is commensurate appreciation from other outposts. Like the guy coaching third base last weekend against Waterford at the Waterford Babe Ruth Field.

Meet Mike Buswell, the coach of Trumbull Travel Baseball, the man some locals may remember as the coach of the Trumbull team that eliminated New London from the 15-year-old regionals last summer a win shy of the World Series. It's a thing in Trumbull: Three World Series appearances and five regional finals in the last 11 years. Buswell, who played on three World Series teams and has been to six overall as a player and a coach, knows a winner when he sees one.

"I would say the best compliment I could give Waterford," Buswell said, "is that I have an 8-year-old son. And if I didn't live in Trumbull, I would want him to play in Waterford because of the way their kids are taught and the way they're coached up."

Nobody knew one night after a Waterford/Trumbull Babe Ruth game about a decade ago that an impromptu gathering over a few lemonades would mimic the last line of Casablanca — and the beginning of a beautiful friendship.

Buswell is friendly with several Waterford coaches, not just in baseball. He's also the assistant boys' basketball coach at Staples High and decided to forgo the bus ride home after a state tournament loss to the Lancers in March for a night out at the Birdseye with all the Waterford guys. He spent Friday night on Waterford Babe Ruth president Lucas Beaney's couch.

"I would say it all started with (former Waterford Babe Ruth president) Bob Bono and (current American Legion coach) Joe Mariani," Buswell said. "Then it turned into (former president) Rick Beaney and now Lucas.

"We're getting ready to come up here for the states one year and we get an e-mail with the bracket. But the Waterford guys even told us all the good places to eat. The one vivid thing that stuck out off the bat to me was their genuineness of wanting to do things right. Putting on a good tournament. Not being like a homer. Everyone was just so cordial from the beginning."

Some of you, who have perhaps heard some barbs from Lancer Nation, might have spit out your coffee at the whole idea of "Waterford" and "cordial." But Buswell sees a different side.

"There's a mutual respect between our programs. I don't think it could be any stronger," Buswell said. "We're trying to fight the good fight down there. They're trying to fight the good fight up here. What I admire about Waterford the most is the community culture. It's what we have in Trumbull, but Waterford does it on a smaller scale. This town is half our size.

"You're dealing with a lot of fathers who played Waterford baseball. It's what you do. Like I remember growing up in Trumbull. You wanted to play football and baseball for Jerry McDougall (who retired in 1998 with the most football wins in state history at the time and two Class LL baseball titles). You graduate college, come back and you're gonna have a boy who's going to play for Waterford."

Buswell listed among his program's greatest accomplishments the state title win over Waterford in the 2014 tournament's 14-year-old division.

"We're playing the game in New Milford. It's 98 degrees and we have to face Mike Burrows. First pitch at noon," Buswell said. "I'm thinking 'great. To win the championship, we just have to beat a guy who's throwing 100.' But Jack (Buswell's assistant, Jack McFarland, the varsity coach at Staples) came up with a plan that worked. Looking back, it's an even greater win given where Burrows his today."

Mike Burrows was recently promoted to Indianapolis, the Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

"Their program is very similar to ours," Lucas Beaney said. "They do things the right way. They're in it for the right reasons. Mike's a Trumbull guy and he wants Trumbull kids to play together. We want the Waterford kids to stay together so when they get to high school, they're coached up and ready to play with the same kids and for their town."

Buswell: "We're battling the same battles. I tell Lucas we're going through the same things. Travel ball hit us much, much earlier, like 10-15 years earlier. So I had to adapt earlier than a lot of the towns up here because of the number of travel teams down on our way."

At the time Buswell said that, he saw Bono out of the corner of his eye. There was another game to be played. And there was Bono raking the pitcher's mound. Bono had no reason to be there on a sunny Saturday other than he cares.

"Bob always cared about our league beyond when his kids were done playing," Beaney said. "There are a lot of people in town like that. It's huge having all these guys come back who know a lot more and have coached a lot longer than I have."

Buswell looked at Bono raking and smirked.

"See that?" he said. "That's why they win a lot here."

This is the opinion of Day sports columnist Mike DiMauro

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
zip06.com

DePino Honored to Be Part of T-Birds’ Dynasty

Senior captain Gianna DePino helped the North Branford softball team continue its tradition of excellence with another Shoreline Conference title and a run to the Class S state final this spring. (Photo courtesy of Gianna DePino) When she first started playing softball, Gianna DePino looked up to the older girls...
WTNH

Travelers Championship kicks off with medical care team standing by

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) – The Travelers Championship tournament begins on Thursday, and some of the biggest names in golf are gathered in Cromwell for the event. But, one highly anticipated golfer is not in attendance. Justin Thomas, ranked 5th in the entire world, has withdrawn from the tournament due to back issues. Thomas made sure […]
CROMWELL, CT
Golf Digest

The No. 1 junior in the country is making his PGA Tour debut this week, and he hails from ... Connecticut?

Elite junior golfers seem often to be bred in warm weather places. California, Texas, Arizona, the Carolinas—those are the states you expect to see when you look at the makeup of the national junior golf rankings. But right now, the player who sits atop the Rolex AJGA and Junior Golf Scoreboard Rankings breaks the mold: 19-year-old Ben James hails from Milford, Conn., a small coastal city in New Haven County. Just weeks after graduating from Hamden Hall Country Day School, James will play in this week’s Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands—his first PGA Tour event with the fitting backdrop of his own home state.
MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Playing field at Travelers Championship could be changing

CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - The competitive playing field for this year’s Travelers Championship is changing, and the changes won’t be just for this week. The PGA Tour is facing the strong possibility of more players leaving for Saudi backed LIV Golf. It’s been reported all day that Brooks...
CROMWELL, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waterford, CT
City
New London, CT
City
Trumbull, CT
Waterford, CT
Sports
Local
Connecticut Sports
Register Citizen

Middletown High School names class of 2022 valedictorian, co-salutatorians

MIDDLETOWN — Middletown High School has chosen Owen DePoint as valedictorian of the class of 2022, and Christiana LaBella and Clara Taft as co-salutatorians. DePoint, the son of Michael and Robyn DePoint of Middletown, has pursued the most rigorous courses offered, excelling in honor level and AP, classes while participating in countless extracurricular activities, according to a press release.
fox61.com

University of Hartford joins new conference amid Division III transition

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — The University of Hartford is poised to join a new athletic conference, amid its ongoing transition from NCAA Division I athletics to Division III. The university announced Tuesday it has been accepted to join the Commonwealth Coast Conference (CCC) and begin competition in the 2023-24 academic year. The University of Hartford will be the 11th member of the CCC once it begins competing.
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Babe Ruth
Register Citizen

Monroe’s ‘Weatherman’ wins $10K on American Ninja Warrior

MONROE — Joe Moravsky waits for the beep then runs towards the first obstacle — a series of poles surrounded by water. He clears those and each other obstacle, including a seemingly insurmountable wall called the Mega Wall. “Let’s go,” the Monroe resident yells before running up the...
MONROE, CT
Kristen Walters

Connecticut restaurant chain closes multiple locations

A well-known Connecticut restaurant chain has just closed multiple locations throughout the state. The past couple of years have been tough on businesses all over the country, and restaurants have been hit particularly hard. As a result, many popular chains have been forced to close their doors, and Chip's Family Restaurant is the latest casualty.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh Pirates#American Legion Baseball#Trumbull Travel Baseball
New Haven Independent

Fireworks In Ansonia-Seymour, Derby-Shelton

The Valley is preparing to light up the sky to celebrate Fourth of July and beyond with several fireworks displays and other festivities to mark America’s birthday. The City of Shelton is scheduled to hold its annual fireworks display on Friday, July 1. It happens in downtown Shelton, next to the Housatonic River. The show usually starts around 9 p.m. or so. The rain date is July 2. Keep an eye on the Shelton City website and this Facebook page for updates.
SHELTON, CT
fox61.com

These are the events happening around Connecticut, June 24-26

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the last weekend in June and officially summer!. This weekend is packed with fun summer activities including concerts and other shows, and the final weekend of Pride Month events around the state!. Pride Month. Pantochino Productions Inc. will debut a new musical "As Long As...
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Britain Herald

Plainville selects new Town Manager

PLAINVILLE – The Town Council has selected Michael Paulhus, the current town manager of North Branford, to succeed Robert Lee as Town Manager, effective Aug. 15. Paulhus was selected following an extensive search and interview process that began last October when Lee announced his plans to retire. Lee had served as Plainville’s Town Manager for 18 years, since 2004.
PLAINVILLE, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Sports
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in West Haven, CT

West Haven is a city in Connecticut known for its beaches and boardwalks. The city is on the shore of Long Island Sound, making it a popular destination for those who love to swim and sunbathe. Visitors can enjoy several activities, including swimming, sunbathing, and exploring the city’s historical sites....
WEST HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Puente Pub, an 'American-Latino' restaurant, now open in Farmington

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Puente Pub is now open in the Unionville section of Farmington, bringing what owners Luis and Kerry Vazquez call "American-Latino" fare to the area. The restaurant opened earlier this month at 81 South Main St., following the closing of...
FARMINGTON, CT
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
3K+
Followers
351
Post
704K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy