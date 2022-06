Alpha is just a puppy who is ready to find his very own forever family! He is sweet, playful and loving! Alpha is a mixed breed puppy with an adorable face and a black coat with white accents. Alpha wants to learn everything, he's very smart. If you have been searching for a puppy, please contact Heart of RI Animal Rescue League for more information at 401-467-3670. Alpha also has a few litter mates available too! The shelter is located at 44 Worthington Road in Cranston. Their website is www.heartofri.org These puppies will get adopted very quickly so please contact them as soon as possible if you are interested.

CRANSTON, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO