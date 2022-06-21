ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summer Horse Camp coming to Bluefield

By Izzy Post
 2 days ago

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS)– If you’re needing something for your kids to do this summer, look no further.
Andre Fourie Stables in Bluefield, Virginia is hosting their annual Summer Horse Camp from June 27 through July 1, 2022. The camp is for kids 8 years and above.

Campers will not only get to ride horses but also participate in scavenger hunts. There will even be a large slip and slide on the farm.

Co-Director of the camp, Cindy Fourie says the goal is to educate kids on how to ride a horse and let them have some summer fun.

“I love it. I love working with the kids all different levels and ages,” said co-director Cindy Fourie. “So I think I have as much fun or more fun than the kids do.”

There will be a one-day camp on June 25th from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. To find out more information, click here.

