Michael B. Jordan Removes All Traces Of Ex Lori Harvey From IG Two Weeks After Split

Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Michael B. Jordan has seemingly confirmed that he and Lori Harvey called it quits after about 18 months of dating by removing all traces of her from his Instagram page. It was first reported on June 4 that the 35-year-old actor and 25-year-old actor went their separate ways. Michael still had all of his posts that included Lori up at the time, but Lori took hers down. Michael’s latest Instagram post (seen below) celebrates his mother and other women in his life.

A source close to Michael and Lori’s inner circle claimed to HollywoodLife that their friends were absolutely shocked that the dynamic duo split up. “Lori and Michael’s friends were stunned when they found out they had broken up. They felt like they were the perfect couple and they can’t believe they’ve decided to go their separate ways,” the insider EXCLUSIVELY told HL. “It’s really sad because everybody thought they were so adorable together and seemed so in love.”

Lori’s famous father, Steve Harvey, 65, spoke on the news of his daughter’s breakup on the June 6 episode his radio show, The Steve Harvey Morning Show. “Things happen,” stated. “It’s hard to be young and in the limelight and have a successful relationship. Look, as long as everybody can walk away in peace, be friends … I ain’t heard nobody say they busted no windows or nothing.”

Steve had previously shown his support of the relationship in an interview with People. “It’s the first time I’ve been happy for her [in a relationship]. And it’s the first time she’s been happy,” he said of his daughter’s romance. “He’s just a good guy. If he wasn’t, get him out of here, ’cause I have ways,” he warned. “But I can’t say nothing bad, man. He’s just got a great family, man. He’s a spiritual guy.”

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey separated in June 2022 after sparking a romance in the fall of 2020 (Photo: Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

While Steve did not seem to hold any grudges following his daughter’s breakup from the Without Remorse actor, Lori’s mom, Marjorie Harvey, seemingly had a different view of the situation. On June 6, she shared a cryptic message on her Instagram Story that read, “You sit in s—t for too long, it stops smelling. So come the f—k outta there.” The Jennifer Lewis quote came just two days after Lori and the Black Panther actor went their separate ways.

While neither Lori nor Michael have confirmed their split with words, it seems they’re letting their Instagram page do all the talking.