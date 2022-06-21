ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LRPD: Victim killed in weekend shooting was sought in shooting of pregnant woman

By Bill Smith
FOX 16 News
 2 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police say the victim in a deadly weekend shooting in Little Rock was himself being sought by authorities in relation to a different deadly shooting.

Late Tuesday authorities with the Little Rock Police Department identified 19-year-old Isaiah Smith as the person shot and killed in the 1300 block of South Jefferson Street shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday.

Detectives noted that Smith, who was from Sherwood, was also being sought on warrants in connection to the June 9 shooting on Labette Manor.

Man wanted for allegedly shooting pregnant woman, killing unborn twins in Little Rock

The woman who was shot in that case was pregnant at the time of the shooting, and authorities said the incident led to her unborn twins dying.

Police officials said Smith would have been facing two charges of first-degree murder in the case. The woman shot on Labette Manor continues to recover.

Little Rock police investigating a shooting on Labette Manor Drive

LRPD officials said the investigation into Smith’s killing remains ongoing. This marks the 41st homicide in Little Rock for 2022.

