Hometown Hero: Waived pet adoption fees

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday’s hometown heroes are footing the bill for pet adoptions.

Humane Pennsylvania will waive all adoption fees at its Lancaster County facility on Lincoln Highway E. The summer season kickoff event runs this Friday, June 24, through Sunday, June 26.

Muller Rare Coins and Fine Jewelry is covering all fees for dog, cat, and critter adoptions.

Learn more about the adoption event and adoptable animals here .

