ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Hometown Hero: Waived pet adoption fees

By Avery Van Etten
abc27 News
abc27 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2shd92_0gHqzotx00

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday’s hometown heroes are footing the bill for pet adoptions.

Humane Pennsylvania will waive all adoption fees at its Lancaster County facility on Lincoln Highway E. The summer season kickoff event runs this Friday, June 24, through Sunday, June 26.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here .

Muller Rare Coins and Fine Jewelry is covering all fees for dog, cat, and critter adoptions.

Learn more about the adoption event and adoptable animals here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 43

This week's furry friend is Saylor, the dog!

LANCASTER, Pa. — This week's furry friend is Saylor, the dog!. Saylor is 5-years-old and greets the staff of PSPCA Lancaster with a smile every day. She is described as cute, carefree, and affectionate, according to the shelter. Saylor would prefer to be the only pet in her forever...
LANCASTER, PA
wdac.com

Bear Sightings Reported In York County

YORK COUNTY – York County authorities say there have been a couple of bear sightings. Recently, sightings were in the northeast of East Manchester Township and southern Windsor Township. It’s a re-occurring as the bears mate primarily from June to July. Bears typically travel quite a distance and seeing them in this area is for a short period of time, unless they find food. It is important to minimize the opportunities for the bears to find food at your homes or properties. Bears will be attracted to the scent of food scraps left in garbage cans outside, bird feeders, pet food left outside, gardens, and food grease on outdoor grills. Bears generally avoid humans and will run off when they see or smell humans. The PA Game Commission says if you encounter a bear, slowly walk away facing the bear; do not run; get to a place of safety; and talk loudly at the bear. Black bear attacks are extremely rare.
YORK COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Lancaster County, PA
Pets & Animals
County
Lancaster County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Lancaster County, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Pets & Animals
Lancaster County, PA
Lifestyle
abc27 News

Budweiser Clydesdales visiting York County this week

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are in York County for the week at Flinchbaugh’s Orchard and Farm Market in Hellam Township. The public is invited to see the Clydesdales in person every day between Tuesday, June 21, and Sunday, June 26. To meet and greet the horses, check out the public […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

World-Famous Budweiser Clydesdales Stabled In York Co.

>World-Famous Budweiser Clydesdales Stabled In York Co. (York Co., PA) -- The World-Famous Budweiser Clydesdales are back in southern Pennsylvania. They're being stabled at Flichbaugh's Orchard and Farm Market in York County through Sunday. The Budweiser Clydesdales are used for promotions and commercials by the Anheuser-Busch Brewing Company. The team of horses can be seen today through Sunday.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Destination Pennsylvania: Julius Sturgis Pretzel Bakery

LITITZ, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lititz, Lancaster County is home to the first commercial pretzel bakery in America. Julius Sturgis Pretzel Bakery offers an interactive tour of history. The pretzels were made in Lititz until shortly after WWII and moved to a factory in Shillington, just outside of Reading. “It’s still in the family, […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

‘Wheels and Wings’ event returning to Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The annual “Wheels and Wings” event in Lancaster is coming back for its sixth year on June 25, 2022. The Rotary Club of Lancaster has been working to finish the final touches for the event, such as gift bags and more to benefit community initiatives.
LANCASTER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Adoption#Cat Rescue Adoption#Lincoln Highway E#Nexstar Media Inc
dailyphew.com

Rescued Goose And Mini Horse Refuse To Be Separated From Each Other

Meet Waffles and Hemingway — an unlikely pair who prove you can get through anything with a good buddy by your side. In July, reports of negligence led officials with the local Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to a property in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. In the same pen, officials found Waffles, a miniature horse, and a very protective goose named Hemingway.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
susquehannastyle.com

Talk of the Town: Leola

If you’re looking for a relaxing spot to spend the day, look no further than Leola. With a mix of Lancaster County countryside and small town charm, Leola is the place to be this summer. Funck’s Restaurant and Bar. Known as one of the best spots in Leola,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Wolf Administration Reminds Seniors, Families About Farmers Market Nutrition Program for Access to Fresh, Local Produce

HARRISBURG, PA — At the PA Open Air Farmers Market at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg on Tuessday, Wolf Administration officials reminded Pennsylvania’s low-income seniors and Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program recipients to obtain and use their vouchers from the Pennsylvania Farmers Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) to purchase fresh and local fruits, vegetables, and herbs from FMNP-approved farmers at farmers markets and farm stands across the commonwealth.
HARRISBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

'Slide the Slopes' returns to Bear Creek

LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. - A popular summer attraction is back at Bear Creek. Slide the Slopes will be at the resort in Longswamp Township, Berks County from July 7 through August 14, according to a news release from Bear Creek. It features inflatable water slides on the ski slopes, and...
abc27 News

abc27 News

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy