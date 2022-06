MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. (KXNET) — Minot Air Force Base residents are voicing concerns that speeding is an ongoing issue across housing. In an attempt to curb this issue, a petition was created by Lisa Herm to add speed bumps throughout residential areas. The petition says residents have tried to address speeding on their own by buying signs to place at the end of their driveways to remind drivers to slow down and taking to social media among other things, but she says nothing seems to work.

