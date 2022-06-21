ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

High gas prices have San Jose commuters seeing red

By Lorraine Gabbert
San José Spotlight
San José Spotlight
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jszqm_0gHqzTJa00

As gas costs continue to reach unsustainable levels, no one is immune to the pump pain. For those commuting miles to work, all are getting gouged equally.

While the state searches for solutions to the near $7 a gallon price at the pump, people like police officers, delivery drivers and traveling nurses are dealing with this problem on a daily basis.

Ryan Goudy worked four years for the San Jose Police Department. He faced a two and a half hour commute each way from his home in Atascadero. He often stayed in the San Jose area during the week, which meant not seeing his family at the end of the day. With the lack of family time, the rising cost of fuel became the final straw. In April he left SJPD to work closer to home.

“It made it unaffordable,” he told San José Spotlight. “I couldn’t do it anymore.”

Goudy was spending $1,000 a month on gas for his Ford F-150 truck, filling up three times a week. He now has a two-minute commute to the Atascadero Police Department, infrequent stops for gas and time to be with his family.

Gas prices shot up across the country following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February. In California, added taxes and fees for environmental regulations and road and bridge repairs push gas prices to the highest in the nation. State gas prices have reached $6.38 on average, according to AAA. That jumps up slightly to $6.45 on average in San Jose.

Affecting morale

San Jose police officers who can’t afford to live locally are finding the price at the pump increasingly difficult. Tom Saggau, spokesperson for the San Jose Police Officers’ Association, said the lack of affordable housing plus inflation, crippling grocery bills and the high cost of gasoline pushes first responders further away. Some officers travel several hours a day to work from the Central Valley, Fresno, Sacramento, Hollister and Salinas.

“The gas prices being what they are,” Saggau said, “…for those who can only afford with what they’re paid to live where they live, it just makes it incredibly worse.”

Saggau told San José Spotlight the 50-hour work week plus travel time takes them away from family life, and all that comes with it. Officers miss their children’s school open houses or can’t coach Little League.

“It has this debilitating effect on morale that adds up,” he said.

Shelby Bolduc, a current SJPD officer, understands those long commutes all too well. She has been with the department for four and a half years. When she wanted to buy a home, she had to move to the Central Valley, as living in the Bay Area close to work was unaffordable.

“With how much we make as police officers, there’s no way that I could even think about buying anything,” she said. “Even rent out here is ridiculous. That’s why I have to live in the Central Valley.”

Bolduc previously lived with her parents and had a 20-minute commute. Now she travels more than two hours each way. Although she said her mortgage is probably half of what rent would be in the Bay Area, she is still spending big on fuel.

With “astronomical” gas prices, she pays almost $100 to fill the tank of her Dodge Charger every three days, about $1,000 a month if she fills up 10 times. Even her 12-year-old Ford Fusion commuter car costs $90 to fill up.

Gas accounts for about 10% of her monthly paycheck, Bolduc said. Although she’d like to travel to relieve job stress, she’s limited in how far she can go due to fuel costs.

“It definitely limits what you are able to do for yourself,” she told San José Spotlight. “It would be nice to do more, but you have to work with what you have.”

A new normal?

Allan Kamara, president of the Registered Nurses Professional Association, is also concerned for his nurses who have to drive from far away, including a worker who commutes from Monterey County.

“That’s two hours one way and will cost you about a tank of gas,” he told San José Spotlight.

Kamara said he’s worried rising gas prices may lead nurses to relocate if their pay doesn’t increase, exacerbating the current health care worker shortage. Increasing gas prices are the talk of the breakroom, he said.

“I hope it doesn’t become a new normal, because it’s not going to be sustainable,” he added.

For their mental health, nurses like to travel and see family when they’re off work, Kamara said, but they’re not able to do that due to fuel expenses.

“When they’re off, they like to get out of the house,” he said. “It’s part of their therapy… especially with what nurses have been through in the past two years. Now people are careful where they go.”

Charles Downing, a Home Depot delivery driver in San Jose, said it costs him $230 per day to fill the truck he uses for work and $190 weekly to fill the Chevy Suburban he drives for his large family. Although the cost of gas hasn’t caused him financial hardship yet, Downing said it’s only a matter of time with gas prices continuing to rise.

Contact Lorraine Gabbert at [email protected]

Comments / 5

user from utopia
2d ago

Yeah, timely article on negative impact high gas prices are having on all drivers of gas vehicles. However, the article cannot pass the fact check test since it attributes the rising prices to the war in Ukraine. Americans know that during campaign, Joe promised to eliminate fossil fuels and on day one he signed executive order to shut down construction of keystone pipeline and future oil production. Thus, Joe and whoever wrote the executive order owns the increase of gas prices. Californias gas tax has been in place for years. Newsom could suspend the gas tax, but likely won’t because progressives want to force Americans to buy electric cars despite the fact fossil fuels are used to build batteries for electric cars. California already has rolling power shutoffs during summer. What is California going to do when there is a higher demand for electric power?

Reply(1)
6
seeker of BS
2d ago

Actually a lot of them must of been seeing BLUE! Because they where screaming something about a "blue wave" 🌊 was a comin' or something AND voted on it! So now the ENTIRE WORLD is paying for it GREAT JOB liberals!!! 🤡

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Silicon Valley

San Jose airport soars to coronavirus era passenger milestone

SAN JOSE — San Jose International Airport recently soared to a milestone for the coronavirus era: The Silicon Valley aviation hub handled at least one million passengers in a single month for the first time since the outbreak of the deadly bug. Slightly more than 1 million passengers flew...
SAN JOSE, CA
Silicon Valley

Big section of Vietnamese plaza in San Jose lands Bay Area buyer

SAN JOSE — A big section of the high-profile Vietnam Town commercial center near downtown San Jose has been bought by a real estate investment group from the Bay Area. The investors paid $20 million for a building at 939 Story Road, part of a center of shops, restaurants and offices, documents filed on June 22 with the Santa Clara County Recorder’s Office show.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Silicon Valley gig workers demand corporate support after deaths

It is a simple ask: gig workers don’t want to be killed on the job. More than a dozen Lyft drivers and other ride-share app workers rallied for more protections on Thursday in front of the San Jose Lyft office. They want corporations to invest not only in more security, but to also financially support family... The post Silicon Valley gig workers demand corporate support after deaths appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atascadero, CA
Traffic
State
California State
City
Atascadero, CA
San Jose, CA
Traffic
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Salinas, CA
City
San Jose, CA
City
Fresno, CA
City
Hollister, CA
Local
California Traffic
KRON4 News

3 county beaches among most polluted in California

(BCN) — Erckenbrack Park, Marlin Park, and Lakeshore Park beaches in San Mateo County are on Heal the Bay’s 2021-2022 “Beach Bummer List” for being among the most polluted beaches in California. San Mateo County is home to more “Beach Bummers” than any other county in recent years, according to the report. Erckenbrack Park is […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuting#Gas Prices#Commuter#Affordable Housing#Ford
San Francisco Examiner

California High-Speed Rail finalizes plans for segment from San Francisco to San Jose

As California High-Speed Rail fights for its life in Sacramento, the agency leading the project is forging ahead with plans to bring the railroad to San Francisco. The California High-Speed Rail Authority (CAHSR) on June 10 published the final environmental impact report for the San Francisco-to-San Jose project section. If the report is approved by the authority’s board of directors in August, the project will be environmentally cleared from San Francisco to the northern part of Los Angeles County.
San José Spotlight

Silicon Valley educators locked out of housing market

To attract and retain teachers and other workers, Silicon Valley school districts need a golden ticket—affordable housing. House buying in the Bay Area has become so prohibitive, educators are either forced to pay expensive rents or live hours away. In response to this crisis, Los Gatos, Palo Alto and Santa Clara have invested in teacher housing, and Alum Rock Union School District is hoping to do the same by putting a bond measure on the November ballot to help fund a $27 million housing project.
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Several Bay Area fires are forcing evacuations

CROCKETT, Calif. (KION-TV) - Firefighters are fighting several fires that broke out in the Bay Area Thursday afternoon. They are threatening homes and forcing evacuations. The first broke started around 2:17 p.m. on the Pleasanton Ridge, between Bernal Ave and Castlewood Drive. This fire is forcing evacuations for residents living in the area of Golden Eagle. An The post Several Bay Area fires are forcing evacuations appeared first on KION546.
PORT COSTA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Gas Price
FOX40

Ex-boyfriend drove from San Jose, killed Modesto mother of 2, family says

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspect in a double homicide is dead after being shot by San Jose police following an hours-long standoff on Wednesday. Investigators said the suspect shot and killed a man in San Jose before traveling to Modesto where he shot and killed 29-year-old Michelle Gonzales on Tuesday night. Detectives are now […]
MODESTO, CA
KRON4 News

Police asked some San Mateo residents to ‘stay inside’

Update: 9:22 a.m. – Police are no longer in the area of Monte Diablo Avenue or South Fremont Street as of 8:45 a.m. Thursday. “Normal activity may resume,” police stated. SAN MATEO (KRON) – The San Mateo Police Department is asking residents near the unit block of South Fremont Street and in the 300 block […]
SAN MATEO, CA
San José Spotlight

San José Spotlight

San Jose, CA
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San José Spotlight is the city's first nonprofit news organization dedicated to independent political and business reporting. Our mission is to change the face of local journalism by building a community-supported newsroom that ignites civic engagement, educates citizens and strengthens our democracy.

 https://sanjosespotlight.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy