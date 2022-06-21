Shots fired at Goldsboro residence

GOLDSBORO — The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating shots fired at a house in the 27000 block of Sandtown Road on Thursday afternoon, June 16.

Deputies responded to the residence of Alissa Leeann Christin Schmitt and Quaymere Douglas Veale at 2:13 p.m. Their investigation found that between 1:40 p.m. and 2:13 p.m., someone in a silver SUV fired shots at the house from the road. Several spent casings were located in the roadway during the investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 410-479-2515.