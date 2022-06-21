ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldsboro, MD

Shots fired at Goldsboro residence

By Angela Price
The Star Democrat
The Star Democrat
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pW30J_0gHqzG5N00

GOLDSBORO — The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating shots fired at a house in the 27000 block of Sandtown Road on Thursday afternoon, June 16.

Deputies responded to the residence of Alissa Leeann Christin Schmitt and Quaymere Douglas Veale at 2:13 p.m. Their investigation found that between 1:40 p.m. and 2:13 p.m., someone in a silver SUV fired shots at the house from the road. Several spent casings were located in the roadway during the investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 410-479-2515.

Comments / 0

Related
WMDT.com

Police investigating burglary, theft of four-wheeler in Wicomico Co.

SALISBURY, Md. – Police are continuing to investigate a burglary and theft incident in the Salisbury area. The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation into a burglary that took place at a storage unit in the 300 block of Moss Hill Lane during the early morning hours of May 31st. It was determined that 23-year-old Michael Quillen and another unknown male entered the gated storage facility, broke into the storage unit, and stole a blue 2021 Yamaha YFZ 450 four-wheeler.
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

One arrested, second sought in Seaford shooting investigation

SEAFORD, Del. – A Seaford man has been arrested and another is wanted following a shooting Wednesday afternoon. Shortly after 3 p.m., troopers responded to the 10000 block of Greentop Road for a report of shots fired. Further investigation revealed that two subjects in a Toyota Corolla had fired several gunshots at a nearby residence before fleeing the area. The home was not occupied at the time of the incident, and the home itself was not hit by gunfire. No injuries were reported.
SEAFORD, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Seek Public’s Assistance Locating Wanted Kent County Man

Delaware State Police are seeking the public’s assistance with locating 24-year-old Enrico Giangiacomo of Dover, Delaware. Enrico currently has an active felony criminal warrant from an investigation that started in February 2022. He also has a capias for terroristic threatening. Enrico is approximately 5’ 7” tall, weighing 150 lbs.,...
DOVER, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Caroline County, MD
Crime & Safety
County
Caroline County, MD
City
Goldsboro, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Baltimore Man Accused Of Headshot Killing Arrested: Police

A suspect who is accused of killing a man in Baltimore last week has been arrested, authorities say. Theodore Johnson, 40, was arrested Monday, June 20 after allegedly fatally shooting William Christian, 49, in the 3500 block of West Caton Avenue shortly after 8 p.m., Thursday, June 16, Baltimore Police say.
BALTIMORE, MD
WMDT.com

Police: Multiple injured in serious assault in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City Police are investigating a serious assault that left multiple people injured late Monday night. We’re told the incident happened just before midnight, in the area of Wicomico Street and Atlantic Avenue. Officers witnessed a fight between multiple people and approached the altercation, locating three victims suffering from stab wounds.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Police: Teens rob Pittsville convenience store, flee in stolen vehicle

PITTSVILLE, Md. – Two teens have been charged after police say they robbed a convenience store and led police on a chase early Wednesday morning. At around 4:50 a.m., Maryland State Police troopers received a 911 call from an employee at the Shore Stop in Pittsville, reporting that the store had just been robbed and the suspect had a long gun. The employee reported that the suspect was a male and that he left in a white hatchback vehicle.
PITTSVILLE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime
WMDT.com

Pedestrian hit, killed in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. – A 22-year-old Elkton man was killed in a crash Monday night in Ocean City. At around 9:40 p.m., police say a pedestrian was in the roadway in the area of 46th Street and Coastal Highway, not in a marked crosswalk. The vehicle that hit the victim was driving northbound on Coastal Highway at the time of the crash.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Ocean City Today

Second pedestrian struck by vehicle in Ocean City

A pedestrian was struck by a car in uptown Ocean City on Wednesday night, the second person to get hit by a vehicle in two days. Ocean City Police responded to the incident at approximately 11 p.m. on Wednesday near 139th Street and Coastal Highway. Though not many details were...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Millsboro man arrested following police chase in Rehoboth

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – A Millsboro man is behind bars after he led police on a chase Tuesday evening. At around 7 p.m., an officer on patrol in the area of Rehoboth Avenue observed a brown Mercedes Benz displaying a ficticious Delaware registration plate. The officer tried to stop the vehicle in the second block of Baltimore Avenue, at which point an unknown passenger reportedly got out of the vehicle and the vehicle fled west on Baltimore Avenue.
MILLSBORO, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

22-Year-Old Pedestrian Hit And Killed Trying To Cross Coastal Highway In Ocean City, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 22-year-old pedestrian has died after he was hit by a driver Monday night while trying to cross Coastal Highway, the Ocean City Police Department said. Noah Day, 22, of Elkton, Md., was pronounced dead. Police said the driver, an unnamed 44-year-old man from Berlin, remained on the scene. The collision occurred Monday about 9:39 p.m. near 46th Street and Coastal Highway. According to a preliminary investigation, Day was not in a marked crosswalk on Coastal Highway when he was struck by the driver. Alcohol was not a factor for the driver of the vehicle, police said. This fatal crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Ocean City Police Department’s tip line at 410-520-5136, email at crimetips@oceancitymd.gov or call the department directly at 410-723-6610.
OCEAN CITY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Investigation Underway After Three, Including Minor, Stabbed In Ocean City

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three people, including a minor, were hospitalized after they were stabbed in Ocean City near the boardwalk around midnight Monday, police said. Ocean City Police Department responded to the area of Wicomico Street and Atlantic Avenue for reports of a fight. One of the adult victims was transported to Shock Trauma in Baltimore City, the second adult was flown to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, and the third victim, identified only as a juvenile, was transported to a hospital in Salisbury. The conditions of the three victims are currently unknown. The investigation is still ongoing and active, and no arrests have yet been announced in the incident. Missy Johnson, visiting from Virginia, said potential violence is the reason she only brings her grandchildren to the boardwalk during the day. But others say they aren’t fearful. “I feel comfortable coming down here,” said Michael Agro, who has been visiting the resort town all his life. “Law enforcement is out there doing their job. It’s one of my favorite places in the world, it’s always been safe for me.”    
OCEAN CITY, MD
The Dispatch

Visiting Volunteer Firefighter Dies Crossing Coastal Highway

OCEAN CITY — A vehicle-pedestrian collision on Coastal Highway on Monday night claimed the life of a visiting volunteer firefighter in the resort for the annual convention. The Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) is currently investigating a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred around 9:40 p.m. on Coastal Highway in the area of 46th Street. The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was in the roadway and not in a marked crosswalk, according to police reports.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Daily Voice

DC Man Killed Day After Birthday In Maryland Shooting

Detectives are offering a massive reward in information related to the killing of a young man less than 24 hours after his 21st birthday, authorities say. Deonte Kamari-James Day, who had just turned 21 the day prior, was found shot on the 3800 block of Regency Parkway around 5:25 p.m., Monday, June 20, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.
MARYLAND STATE
The Star Democrat

The Star Democrat

Easton, MD
458
Followers
627
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

The Star Democrat is an American newspaper published and mainly distributed in Easton, Maryland, in Talbot County, as well as in the surrounding counties of Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne's and Kent. The Star Democrat is published on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

 https://www.stardem.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy