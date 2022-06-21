NFL insider compares Steelers' Kenny Pickett situation to Packers' Jordan Love

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Despite conversations had on sports talk radio and television shows, the Pittsburgh Steelers don't appear, on the surface, to be all that interested in hosting a quarterback competition following the offseason retirement of future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger.

Free-agent pickup Mitchell Trubisky seems to be resting comfortably atop the Pittsburgh depth chart at the start of summer, and a recent report said that rookie and first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett "has an uphill battle to unseat (Trubisky) from that top spot" during training camp and the preseason.

Back in 2020, the Green Bay Packers spent a first-round draft choice on Jordan Love even though they had a guy named Aaron Rodgers serving as their QB1 at the time. Per Mario Tovar of Steelers Depot, Trey Wingo of Pro Football Network compared Pickett to Love during a recent appearance on CBS Sports Radio's "The Zach Gelb Show."

"It'll be a problem," Wingo remarked. "It's kind of the Jordan Love situation. Remember, the Packers moved up in the first round to get Love in 2020. It's not like he fell to them. The Packers made a conscious decision to move up and take Love. That draft pick is going to go down as one of the worst in the history of the Packers."

Of course, Wingo's words could be a bit of a stretch. Rodgers was already an all-time great in the spring of 2020 and has gone on to win a pair of regular-season Most Valuable Player awards since then, while Trubisky flamed out with the Chicago Bears and most recently was merely a backup with the Buffalo Bills.

Pickett sitting behind Trubisky for even an entire season wouldn't be the worst thing as it pertains to the 24-year-old's overall development.