ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

NFL insider compares Steelers' Kenny Pickett situation to Packers' Jordan Love

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uSL8X_0gHqzDRC00
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Despite conversations had on sports talk radio and television shows, the Pittsburgh Steelers don't appear, on the surface, to be all that interested in hosting a quarterback competition following the offseason retirement of future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger.

Free-agent pickup Mitchell Trubisky seems to be resting comfortably atop the Pittsburgh depth chart at the start of summer, and a recent report said that rookie and first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett "has an uphill battle to unseat (Trubisky) from that top spot" during training camp and the preseason.

Back in 2020, the Green Bay Packers spent a first-round draft choice on Jordan Love even though they had a guy named Aaron Rodgers serving as their QB1 at the time. Per Mario Tovar of Steelers Depot, Trey Wingo of Pro Football Network compared Pickett to Love during a recent appearance on CBS Sports Radio's "The Zach Gelb Show."

"It'll be a problem," Wingo remarked. "It's kind of the Jordan Love situation. Remember, the Packers moved up in the first round to get Love in 2020. It's not like he fell to them. The Packers made a conscious decision to move up and take Love. That draft pick is going to go down as one of the worst in the history of the Packers."

Of course, Wingo's words could be a bit of a stretch. Rodgers was already an all-time great in the spring of 2020 and has gone on to win a pair of regular-season Most Valuable Player awards since then, while Trubisky flamed out with the Chicago Bears and most recently was merely a backup with the Buffalo Bills.

Pickett sitting behind Trubisky for even an entire season wouldn't be the worst thing as it pertains to the 24-year-old's overall development.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Steelers' Kenny Pickett on being third-string QB: 'I didn’t think I was going to walk in and be the 1'

The Pittsburgh Steelers are still in the early days of a new era following the retirement of future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Pittsburgh signed former Chicago Bears starter and Buffalo Bills backup Mitchell Trubisky in March presumably to replace Roethlisberger but then used the 20th overall pick of this year's NFL Draft to acquire Pittsburgh Panthers star Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Report: NFL executives believe Baker Mayfield, Jimmy Garoppolo will be cut

There continues to be no indication that any team is going to make a serious effort to trade for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield or San Francisco 49ers veteran Jimmy Garoppolo before or during the summer months. Cleveland will have either Deshaun Watson or Jacoby Brissett atop the depth chart in September, while 2021 rookie Trey Lance is handling San Francisco practices as Garoppolo continues to recover from surgery he had in March to repair a torn capsule in his throwing shoulder.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
Yardbarker

NFL reportedly wants Deshaun Watson suspended for one full season

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio revealed on Thursday that the NFL Players Association "is bracing for a recommendation by the league of 'unprecedented' punishment" of Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson, who reportedly will soon be facing a total of 26 active civil lawsuits regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Pittsburgh Steelers Reportedly Meeting With Veteran Free Agent

Larry Ogunjobi could once again jump to an AFC North rival. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the defensive tackle is visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday. The 28-year-old previously met with the New York Jets. Ogunjobi began his career with the Cleveland Browns, who selected him in the third round...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trey Wingo
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

Browns Could Reportedly Be Looking For Another Quarterback

The Cleveland Browns made a huge splash this offseason by acquiring Deshaun Watson. However, the star quarterback could miss a considerable amount of time this season because of a suspension. If the Browns are without Watson for several games, they could start Jacoby Brissett at quarterback. He signed a one-year,...
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott gives unfortunate admission after Uvalde school shooting

The tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas resulting in the death of 19 children and two adults has shaken the country to its core. This unfortunate tragedy is the latest of a string of mass shootings in recent weeks, with the tragic shooting in Buffalo, New York occurring earlier this month.
UVALDE, TX
The Spun

Details Emerge From Death Of Former NFL Star Tony Siragusa

Earlier this afternoon, the football world learned that NFL defensive tackle Tony Siragusa passed away at the age of 55. Jamal Lewis, who played alongside Siragusa on the Baltimore Ravens' 2000 championship squad, confirmed his former teammate's death to TMZ Sports. "It's a sad day to be a Raven I...
BALTIMORE, MD
12up

Kenny Pickett continues to make a splash with the Steelers

Big, big things are expected of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett this season and for the future. With Ben Roethlisberger retired, Pickett has some monster shoes to fill. The former Pitt standout is ready to answer the call and plenty of people believe in him. This includes LeSean McCoy, who...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Sports Radio#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Hall Of Famer#The Green Bay Packers#Steelers Depot#Pro Football Network#Pickett To Love
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski's Girlfriend Reacts To His Retirement Decision

Rob Gronkowski has called it a career. The all-time great announced today that he's retiring from the National Football League. It ends a legendary career. "I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field," he said.
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Still Working Despite Break

The Pittsburgh Steelers still have over a month before they report to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe for training camp, but rookie Kenny Pickett isn't taking the time to relax. During his final interview before the six-week gap, Pickett made it clear that he still has plenty of work to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
Yardbarker

NFL trying to move Brian Flores' lawsuit to arbitration

In the filing, the NFL claims that Flores and the other two plaintiffs in the case, coaches Steve Wilks and Ray Horton, agreed in their signed coaching contracts to let the league arbitrate any claims made against their employers. This isn't the first we've heard of the NFL and commissioner...
NFL
Yardbarker

Tom Brady reacts to Rob Gronkowski comeback prediction

Tom Brady had a funny response to the prediction from Rob Gronkowski’s agent about what it could take for the tight end to come out of retirement. Drew Rosenhaus, who represents Gronk, said he wouldn’t be surprised if the 33-year-old returns to the NFL in the future. He predicted that, if Brady called Gronk during the season about a possible return, Gronk would be interested.
NFL
Deadline

Tony Siragusa Dies: Super Bowl Winner, Former Fox Sports NFL Analyst & TV Host Was 55

Click here to read the full article. Tony Siragusa, the hulking former NFL defensive tackle who won a Super Bowl with the 2000 Baltimore Ravens, co-hosted the TV series Man Caves and was an NFL sideline analyst at Fox Sports, has died. He was 55. The news was shared on social media by Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, but he did not provide details. Full of personality and nicknamed “The Goose” during his 12 NFL seasons, Siragusa was part of the Ravens defense that was considered among the greatest of all time. He began his career the Colts, making the 1990...
NFL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

34K+
Followers
36K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy