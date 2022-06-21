ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton County, TX

New road connection gives Robson Ranch faster emergency response times

By Justin Grass Staff Writer jgrass@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f0sm7_0gHqz5Sd00
Emergency vehicles drive along the newly extended Harvest Way, which now provides Denton County Emergency Services District 1 Station 514 quicker access to Robson Ranch and other communities. Courtesy photo/Denton County

A new road connection in southwest Denton County will decrease Denton County Emergency Services District 1 response times by up to four minutes for residents in Robson Ranch and surrounding communities.

The new stretch of road connects Harvest Way in the Harvest community to Briarwood Road in the Ridge at Northlake. The goal is to address long response times from Emergency Services District 1 Station 514, located in Harvest, south of Robson Ranch.

Previously, the station needed to send emergency responders either east or west, then north, before hitting Robson Ranch Road to get to the communities to its north. Now, officials say response times will be three to four minutes shorter, because the new stretch of road connects Harvest and the Ridge at Northlake.

County representatives celebrated the road’s official opening during a ceremony last week. According to a news release, ESD 1 Fire Chief Mac Hohenberger indicated growth has resulted in more call volume for the district.

“This is going to give us a 3–4-minute quicker response to Robson Ranch and neighboring communities, which is going to increase patients’ odds by 30 to 40% for survival,” Hohenberger said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i08En_0gHqz5Sd00
Precinct 4 Commissioner Dianne Edmondson, center, and other Denton County officials are shown during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly extended Harvest Way in southwest Denton County. Courtesy photo/Denton County

Reached Tuesday, Denton County Precinct 4 Commissioner Dianne Edmondson explained the road connection is essentially a stopgap measure that’s been in the works for almost two years. She worked with the communities’ developers to get the extension in place.

Robson Ranch is part of the city of Denton, so service calls there are taken by both the city and Emergency Services District 1, but the latter’s delayed response times can create issues, Edmondson said.

“Robson is one of the most frequent stops because it’s a community of seniors,” said Edmondson, who has lived in Robson Ranch for several years. “It was almost always the fire station in Harvest [ESD 1] who would respond.”

The emergency services district also covers Argyle, Bartonville and Copper Canyon, among other municipalities and areas. The ultimate goal is to extend Cleveland Gibbs Road — where Station 514 sits — to make a direct route to the Robson Ranch main gate, which will make response times even faster. That connection was in the original plans, but Edmondson said it’s still a few years out.

“I talked to the fire chief and he said, frankly, the calls to Robson are the most frequent calls they make, averaging two to three a day,” Edmondson said. “These are the kinds of projects that I have been really glad to be involved in. … It’s going to save lives.”

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

Big rig crash in Plano shuts down southbound 75 at George Bush Turnpike

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A big rig crash has southbound 75 shut down in Plano.It happened at around 7:30 p.m. just before the President George Bush Turnpike.According to Plano Fire-Rescue, a flatbed 18-wheeler was carrying a large square drainage pipe used for highway work. The crash also resulted in a diesel spill from the truck.A hazardous materials team was called out to help clean up the mess.A spokesman didn't know what caused the crash. He said the driver of the truck was taken to Medical Center of Plano with minor injuries.The roadway is expected to be shut down for an extended period of time while crews work to clean up the fuel spill and get the truck towed away.
PLANO, TX
fortworthreport.org

‘If anyone can do it, it’s Fort Worth’: Community, urban planners look to proposed I-30 expansion to link neighborhoods

Since its creation 70 years ago, Interstate 30 West has divided Fort Worth’s mostly white and affluent neighborhoods from its racially diverse and lower-income neighborhoods. Now, with the Texas Department of Transportation’s proposed expansion and work on I-30, Fort Worth advocates hope to use this opportunity to join communities...
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
Denton County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Traffic
Local
Texas Government
City
Copper Canyon, TX
County
Denton County, TX
City
Argyle, TX
City
Northlake, TX
Denton County, TX
Traffic
fortworthreport.org

As Forest Park train sits idle, residents say city should keep tradition chugging along

In April, Fort Worth resident Joshua Youngblood planned to take his 4-year-old daughter to ride the Forest Park miniature train. On the first Saturday of May, after a month of anticipation, they put on sunscreen, packed their bags and headed down to the tracks for a father-daughter excursion. But all they saw was a boarded-up sign at the ticket station, he said. And when Joshua Youngblood called the number listed on the company’s site, nobody answered.
FORT WORTH, TX
Local Profile

The Future Of Transportation In Collin County

Officials across Collin County are working to figure out what the future of transportation here should look like, and especially how big a role Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) — which already serves Plano and Richardson — should play in that evolution. Problem is, not everyone is on board with DART in the county, nor have they ever been.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
murphymonitor.com

McCreary, FM 544 improvements approved

Council passed several resolutions and amended the budget for a public works project during the Tuesday, June 21, regular council meeting. A resolution passed authorizing City Manager Mike Castro to enter an interlocal agreement with the city of Wylie for improvements at the intersection of McCreary Road and FM 544.
WYLIE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Response#Esd
starlocalmedia.com

What to know about the Scottish Rite land purchase in Celina

The healthcare industry is inching its way to Celina. According to Collin County deed records, Scottish Rite for Children purchased roughly 76 acres of land in Celina that will include about three-quarters of a mile of frontage on the Dallas North Tollway as well as east-west access via near Punk Carter Parkway and the Collin County Outer Loop.
CELINA, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Southlake City Council approves construction of $3.4M pickleball complex

Southlake is planning to build a $3.4 million pickleball complex at Bicentennial Park. City Council unanimously approved a site plan for the pickleball courts at its June 21 meeting. The development will include eight lighted courts, two shade structures, one lighted championship court with bleacher seating, fencing around the courts, landscaping and other amenities. Council also approved a contract for $160,000 with Parkhill Inc. to design and engineer the park’s addition.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
CBS DFW

Baylor Scott & White in Frisco evacuated due to maintenance 'impacting operations'

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Multiple North Texas first responders aided in a hospital evacuation in Frisco earlier this evening.  Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Frisco was evacuated on Tuesday due to the maintenance of the hospital's electrical system impacting operations.  A statement released from the hospital said that they are working to reschedule surgical procedures and relocate patients for care at nearby hospitals.  The Frisco Fire Department, Texas EMFT and the Flower Mound Fire Department were among the agencies who responded to the evacuation tonight.  
FRISCO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
starlocalmedia.com

Looking for a career with the City of McKinney? More than 20 maintenance technician positions now available

The City of McKinney is currently hiring team members for over 20 maintenance technician positions. These positions will be a part of the Public Works and Parks and Recreation departments. The maintenance positions available include work in wastewater, drainage, water utilities, parks maintenance and streets maintenance. Qualifications for the positions...
MCKINNEY, TX
hudsonoaks.com

URGENT WATER CONSERVATION NOTICE

Due to extreme drought conditions and low water levels in the city's overhead tower, you may experience lower water pressure changes than normal. Until further notice, please disable all automatic watering devices and hand water only when required. Car washing, driveway cleaning, pool water changes, and other high consumption activities should be postponed until the conservation period is over. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.
HUDSON OAKS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Dallas-area man pleads guilty to 2017 Longview murder

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) A Dallas-area man is awaiting his sentence after pleading guilty to a 2017 murder in Longview on Wednesday. According to judicial records, Cody Fortman, 26, of Desoto, entered a guilty plea for murder in the 124th District Court. In the early hours of October 15, 2017, Longview police were called to […]
LONGVIEW, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Plano police respond to two reports of aggravated assaults

Plano Police Department officers responded to two reports of aggravated assaults, two robberies and other incidents from June 15-22, according to community crime map data. At 2:30 a.m. June 17, Plano officers responded to a report of aggravated assault at an apartment complex on the 1000 block of E. 15th Street.
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

Standoff near Eagle Mountain Lake erupts into flames, 1 officer injured

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — A home near Eagle Mountain Lake erupted into flames today after an attempt by Tarrant County Sheriff's Deputies to serve a felony warrant turned into an hours-long standoff.At 9:29 a.m. on June 23, 2022, deputies arrived at a home in the 500 block of Indian Creek Road to arrest a suspect on a felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a family member warrant.When law enforcement arrived, the suspect began firing his gun at them. The deputies moved into defensive positions and started negotiating with the suspect.SWAT units were called to the scene and began...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
8K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy