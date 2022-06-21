New road connection gives Robson Ranch faster emergency response times

Emergency vehicles drive along the newly extended Harvest Way, which now provides Denton County Emergency Services District 1 Station 514 quicker access to Robson Ranch and other communities. Courtesy photo/Denton County

A new road connection in southwest Denton County will decrease Denton County Emergency Services District 1 response times by up to four minutes for residents in Robson Ranch and surrounding communities.

The new stretch of road connects Harvest Way in the Harvest community to Briarwood Road in the Ridge at Northlake. The goal is to address long response times from Emergency Services District 1 Station 514, located in Harvest, south of Robson Ranch.

Previously, the station needed to send emergency responders either east or west, then north, before hitting Robson Ranch Road to get to the communities to its north. Now, officials say response times will be three to four minutes shorter, because the new stretch of road connects Harvest and the Ridge at Northlake.

County representatives celebrated the road’s official opening during a ceremony last week. According to a news release, ESD 1 Fire Chief Mac Hohenberger indicated growth has resulted in more call volume for the district.

“This is going to give us a 3–4-minute quicker response to Robson Ranch and neighboring communities, which is going to increase patients’ odds by 30 to 40% for survival,” Hohenberger said.

Precinct 4 Commissioner Dianne Edmondson, center, and other Denton County officials are shown during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly extended Harvest Way in southwest Denton County. Courtesy photo/Denton County

Reached Tuesday, Denton County Precinct 4 Commissioner Dianne Edmondson explained the road connection is essentially a stopgap measure that’s been in the works for almost two years. She worked with the communities’ developers to get the extension in place.

Robson Ranch is part of the city of Denton, so service calls there are taken by both the city and Emergency Services District 1, but the latter’s delayed response times can create issues, Edmondson said.

“Robson is one of the most frequent stops because it’s a community of seniors,” said Edmondson, who has lived in Robson Ranch for several years. “It was almost always the fire station in Harvest [ESD 1] who would respond.”

The emergency services district also covers Argyle, Bartonville and Copper Canyon, among other municipalities and areas. The ultimate goal is to extend Cleveland Gibbs Road — where Station 514 sits — to make a direct route to the Robson Ranch main gate, which will make response times even faster. That connection was in the original plans, but Edmondson said it’s still a few years out.

“I talked to the fire chief and he said, frankly, the calls to Robson are the most frequent calls they make, averaging two to three a day,” Edmondson said. “These are the kinds of projects that I have been really glad to be involved in. … It’s going to save lives.”