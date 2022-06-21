Kim Kardashian Addresses Marilyn Monroe Dress Controversy

Kim Kardashian celebrated Father’s Day by praising ex Kanye West via social media.
“Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and loving them the way you do! Happy Father’s Day Ye ✨,” the reality star, 41, wrote in a post shared to her Instagram Stories on Sunday.
The message was accompanied by a pic of the rapper, 45, smiling and posing with their kids: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.
The Skims founder also honored her late father, Robert Kardashian, and gave a shout-out to “best step dad” Caitlyn Jenner for raising her and her famous siblings...
