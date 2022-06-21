ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11-year-old boy injured in Merrimac Dr shooting in Portsmouth

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a juvenile was injured following a shooting in Portsmouth Tuesday evening.

According to police, they got the call for a gunshot wound incident just after 6 p.m. Tuesday near the 10th block of Merrimac Drive.

An 11-year-old boy sustained a non life-threatening gunshot wound. The boy was sent to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators have acquired surveillance video of two suspect vehicles, a blue pickup truck and a possible red Honda.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting including possible additional injuries and suspect information.

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.

