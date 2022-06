PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A massive water main break in North Philadelphia occurred just before 7 a.m. Thursday, near the intersection of 4th and Berks Streets, at West Hewson Street. Officials say that a 20-inch transmission main broke. It’s more than 100 years old. The water was successfully shut off but not before flooding the street as well as some residents’ basements. Crews are continuing to pump out thousands of gallons of water. With the water receding, we’re finally getting a look at the massive hole created by the water main break. Before looking outside her window, Anna Outkin and her girlfriend tried to...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO