MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – After small bumps in the numbers on Wednesday, COVID-19 metrics flattened out again Thursday, stretching a week-long plateau. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says the state averaged 1,419 cases per day over the last week, which sits right between the rolling averages of 1,415 on Tuesday and 1,422 on Wednesday. Even the daily test numbers were similar: The state reported 1,751 new cases confirmed Wednesday and 1,731 Thursday.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO