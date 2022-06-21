State Primary Election Ballot Report
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo ( KREX ) — The Colorado Secretary of State Office has reported 399,466 ballots have returned to the County Clerk for the State Primary election on June 28, 2022.
Mesa County has reported 18,336 votes
- Democrats: 4,157
- Republicans: 13,731
- Non-Partisan: 0
Montrose has reported 6,166 votes
- Democrats: 987
- Republicans: 3,511
- Non-Partisan: 0
Delta County has reported 4,042 votes
- Democrats: 595
- Republicans: 2,033
- Non-Partisan: 0
Grafield County has reported 4,540
- Democrats: 1,038
- Republicans: 1,655
- Non-Partisan: 0
Gunnison County has reported 1,474
- Democrats: 523
- Republicans: 808
- Non-Partisan: 0
Grand County has reported 1,174 votes
- Democrats: 365
- Republican: 490
- Non-Partisan: 0
Pitkin County has reported 1,819 votes
- Democrats: 670
- Republicans: 333
- Non-Partisan: 13
