ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwinsville, NY

Worship by the waves: Church on the Island returns to Baldwinsville

By Ashley M. Casey
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JXYxW_0gHqv9Z100
LEFT: Church on the Island draws attendees from a variety of local parishes. Charlene Furbush, Mary Coogan, Pam Panebianco and Susan Lison enjoy a moment of fellowship together. UPPER RIGHT: Avery Head began playing the bagpipes in 1960, and still sounds wonderful leading the people onto and off Paper Mill Island for Church on the Island. LOWER RIGHT: Rev. Patti Walz started the Church on the Island in 2016. She used to teach music in Liverpool with bagpiper Avery Head, who taught science. They celebrated the June 19 service with their common talents. (Photos by Jim Sollecito)

BALDWINSVILLE — Church on the Island, the nondenominational Sunday service founded by the Baldwinsville First United Methodist Church in 2016, has returned for its seventh season.

“You know it’s summer when Church on the Island is on,” said Jim Sollecito, chair of the Church on the Island Welcome Committee.

The woman who started it all, retired FUMC pastor Rev. Patti Walz, was the guest preacher for the informal morning service June 19. Guest preachers will lead the services throughout Church on the Island’s 12-week season.

“You’re going to get two things: a tune to hum inside your head when you leave, and a good message,” Sollecito said.

While many traditional churches switched to virtual meetings during the pandemic, the outdoor setting allowed Church on the Island to continue despite COVID.

“We went right through COVID without missing a week. We got safety cones and marked off [social distancing],” Sollecito said. “We wore masks and we hummed tunes. We weren’t allowed to sing, so we hummed.”

In addition to guest preachers, Church on the Island invites local musicians to share their talents. Phill Sterling, founder of the Baldwinsville Community Band, serves as accompanist. Avery Head opened the June 19 service with a performance on the bagpipes, which he has played since 1960. Head shares a non-church connection with Walz: they both taught at Liverpool schools, where he taught science and she taught music.

Figuratively and literally, congregants take a variety of paths to Church on the Island. Walz told the Messenger in 2019 that the services draw people who are searching for a new church to join, regular churchgoers looking to augment their weekly worship experience and visitors who are just passing through.

“People bicycle there, people come by boat, people drive, people walk,” Sollecito said.

In its first year, Church on the Island drew 25 to 30 attendees at each service. The crowd has doubled, Sollecito said, to approximately 50 to 60 people each week.

Rain does not deter the worshipers.

“B’ville people are a hardy lot and they know how to dress for the weather,” Sollecito said.

Worshiping on the river, surrounded by wildlife and water, can be healing for many churchgoers, Walz said in 2019.

“A number of our congregants, we found out since the first summer, are going through difficult times. They’re grieving; they need healing. The outdoor setting is beautiful and seems to be what they need at the time,” she said. “We’ve enjoyed fish jumping and birds calling, eagles.”

Sollecito said Church on the Island is a vital part of his Sunday routine.

“I feel like I have a direct contact with heaven instead of having a roof in the way,” he said. “When you have the water moving by you on either side and the sky above, it’s almost as if you can feel time going by as the clouds go overhead … and we understand perhaps just a little bit better our relationship with nature and our journey, which will eventually have an ending.”

Church on the Island meets at 8 a.m. Sundays through Sept. 4 at the amphitheater on Paper Mill Island in the village of Baldwinsville. All are welcome. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs. For more information, follow Church on the Island on Facebook.

The organization accepts donations to cover its expenses and to donate to the Baldwinsville Community Food Pantry.

“Because we are nondenominational, we accept donations in any denomination,” Sollecito said. “After our expenses we return those donations to the community in the form of the B’ville Food Pantry.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Oswego County Today

Endless Summers at Fair Haven

All four seasons can be memorable, but doesn’t there seem to be something special about summer? Is it the months of no school, day after day of T-shirt weather, or vacations in exciting new places? Maybe a little of each? For me, what makes the season of sun really shine are the summers I spent at Fair Haven.
FAIR HAVEN, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Nate Perry Elementary School rings its final bell, 65 years later

It's been two years in the making. The Education 2020 Initiative by the Liverpool Central School district includes making the high school annex building into a fourth middle school, having kindergarten-through-second-grade-only buildings and closing the administrative offices and Nate Perry Elementary School. This week, was the last of classes for...
LIVERPOOL, NY
WIBX 950

One Hospitalized in Crash on Lee Center Road, Woman, 92, Ticketed

A violent crash sent an SUV spinning into a tree on a country road in Oneida County sending one person the hospital. The crash happened in the town of Westernville at the crossing of Stokes-Lee Center Road and Thomas Road. That's according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office who ticketed 92-year-old June Aikens of Rome with failing to yield the right or way. Deputies says the accident happened as Aikens was attempting to cross Stokes-Lee Center Road.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baldwinsville, NY
City
Liverpool, NY
WKTV

'Mini Mazz Market' opening in Rome on Friday

ROME, N.Y. – The owners of Mazzaferro’s in Rome are opening their new location on Friday, which they’ve dubbed the ‘Mini Mazz Market.’. Following a devastating fire that destroyed the city staple on April 29, Brian and Joseph Mazzaferro decided to open a smaller shop temporarily at their wholesale location at the corner of Railroad and Mill streets.
ROME, NY
cnycentral.com

Longtime Central New York media personality Tom Park dies

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Central New York has lost a familiar face and media personality. Tom Park, the longtime sidekick and production director for Billy Fuccillo, has died from cancer at 69 years old. The announcement was confirmed Sunday, June 19, by Tom's wife in a Facebook post. Tom worked...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Church#Fish#Fumc
Eagle Newspapers

Baldwinsville Public Library celebrates LGBTQ+ Pride Month: Love comes in many colors

BALDWINSVILLE — June is the beginning of summer when flowers and trees come alive, we have our vegetable gardens planted (hopefully!) and live festivals begin. One such festival tops off LGBTQ Pride Month, a month-long celebration of the diversity of humans in all shapes and colors. The CNY Pride Festival will be at the Inner Harbor in Syracuse on Saturday, June 25, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Maria Schokker, 89

Maria “Riet” Schokker, 89, of Cazenovia, passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Crouse Community Center in Morrisville. Maria was born October 25, 1932 in Bathmen, Holland to Antonius H. and Maria M. Elferink. Maria was known by many was affectionately referred to as “Ma Schokker.” She was a homemaker, a former 4H leader and in her free time Riet enjoyed knitting and tending to her numerous flower gardens. She was a communicant of St. James Catholic Church where she had been a member of the Women’s Council.
CAZENOVIA, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Stunning Ranch In Lee Center Has A Price Tag You’ll Love To See

As impressive as this beautiful home in Lee Center seems, there is so much more to it than meets the eye. Take a look at this 4500 square foot, 3.73 acre ranch, located in rural Lee Center, just a short drive north of Rome and a 4 minute drive from Lake Delta. The 4 bed, 3.5 bath home itself is impressive, but wait until you see everything else on the property.
LEE CENTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
localsyr.com

Fireworks to watch in Central New York

(WSYR-TV) — Looking to watch some fireworks in your area? You’ve come to the right place! Here is a list of some upcoming fireworks you and your friends and family can watch in the area. Nite Life Band and Fireworks – Friday, June 24 at 6 p.m. –...
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Amber Kathleen Lagoe – June 17, 2022

Amber Kathleen Lagoe, 23, born March 30, 1999, in Oswego, NY to Sean Lagoe and Dawn Darrow, passed away unexpectedly on June 17th. She will be deeply missed by her father, her grandmother, Kathleen Askew, her partner, Dimitri Paris LaBron, and daughters Evangeline Kathleen LaBron Lagoe and Zelia LoEsther Lagoe LaBron, who she cherished.
OSWEGO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Clinics combating rising cases of head lice in New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Head lice is a condition that doesn't get a lot of attention, as most people who have it don't want to talk about it. While cases took a little bit of a dip during the COVID-19 pandemic as people were in isolation, the condition is crawling its way back onto the heads of thousands of children and adults across the state.
BUFFALO, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Patricia Anne Brissett-King, 86

Patricia Anne Brissett-King, 86 passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 12, 2022. She was born in Syracuse, NY on February 1, 1936 to Leon Brissett and Rosemary Locke Brissett. Her love of nature and creatures was obvious as her plants flourished in her living space and animals were always welcome at her door. She was especially proud of her horses that she raised, taking two to France where she lived and competed in an international endurance race.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Community members share thoughts about Amazon Warehouse

CLAY, N.Y. — It’s been a long time coming since we first heard about the mysterious plans in the town of Clay on a golf course. We’ve been following the development of the Amazon warehouse; and after a few days, the grand opening is officially tomorrow. Despite this, there has already been business coming and going from the space.
CLAY, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
238K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy