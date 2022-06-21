ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Coast Guard searching for overdue boaters from Virginia Beach

By Julius Ayo
 2 days ago

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Coast Guard say they now searching for two 65-year-olds who were set to return from a sailing trip to Portugal.

According to the Coast Guard, Virginia Beach natives Yanni Nikopoulos and Gale Jones were set to return Monday from their trip to the Azores region in Portugal.

Officials from Coast Guard Fifth District command center watchstanders got a report on June 17 from Jones’ daughter saying she hadn’t received any communication from her mother since they left and was concerned for their well-being.

While no date had been established for their return, officials say an anticipated return date of June 20 was communicated by the daughter.

“In situations like this, where there are so many unknowns, our coordination efforts need to cast a wide and intentional net,” said Chief Brian Gainey, command duty officer. “We’re tracking cell phone and radio pings as we work with our counterparts in Bermuda to accurately determine the most intelligent search area for our aircrews.”

The Coast Guard is asking that anyone with information related to the search to call the Fifth District Command Center at 757-398-6390.

    Missing boaters, June 21, 2022 (Courtesy – Coast Guard)
    Missing boaters, June 21, 2022 (Courtesy – Coast Guard)
    Missing boaters, June 21, 2022 (Courtesy – Coast Guard)
