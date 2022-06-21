ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

Area schools select assistant principals for the 2022-23 school year

By SUBMITTED ARTICLE mystory@aikenstandard.com
The Post and Courier
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral area schools have selected assistant principals for the upcoming school year, including East Aiken School for the Arts, Schofield Middle School, North Augusta Elementary and South Aiken High School. Their duties as assistant principals will begin in July. Kyle Blankenship has been appointed as the assistant principal at...

www.postandcourier.com

Comments / 1

Related
swlexledger.com

Lexington One Board approves the hiring of 4 assistant principals

Lexington, SC 06/22/2022 - On Tuesday, June 14, 2022, the Lexington County School District One Board of Trustees approved four administrative hires to the position of assistant principal. ● Brandan W. Craig to assistant principal of Carolina Springs Elementary School. ● Mark T. Garner to assistant principal at Gilbert Elementary...
LEXINGTON, SC
WJBF

‘I never thought I would be here today;’ students in public housing beat odds by graduating from school; one valedictorian of class

BLACKVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) — Thursday, June 23 the Blackville community honored three of their own, including one young woman named valedictorian. The celebration was held at the Blackville Community Center, but the story starts about a mile away at Beaver Dam Apartments. “I never thought I would be here today,” Tanasia Goodwin told NewsChannel 6’s […]
BLACKVILLE, SC
Aiken Standard

Work continues on Hammond Hills and Highland Springs

Work is continuing on several school district construction projects in North Augusta. At the Aiken County Board of Education meeting on June 14, Dr. Corey Murphy, the chief officer of operations and student services, gave school board members an update on Hammond Hills Elementary School and Highland Springs Middle School.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aiken, SC
Education
North Augusta, SC
Education
City
North Augusta, SC
City
Aiken, SC
WRDW-TV

Free tuition offers life-changing program for tech students

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It doesn’t take long to scroll over to Aiken Tech or Augusta Tech’s website to see they’re offering free tuition. The programs could be life-changing for people looking to make more money in specialized careers. Since the pandemic, graduation rates have dropped at...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for June 23

We caught up with the mayor elect and two new commissioners to talk about what they will bring to the table for Augusta. Plus, local tech schools are changing the game for students by offering free tuition. Here are your top headlines.
AUGUSTA, GA
WLTX.com

Former high school head football coaches have been hired by Gilbert

GILBERT, S.C. — A pair of former high school head football coaches have joined the coaching staff at Gilbert High School. Former Dreher head coach Treigh Sullivan will coach the Gilbert running backs, while former Batesburg-Leesville head coach Gary Adams will be in charge of the defensive line. Sullivan...
GILBERT, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capella University#Elementary Schools#University Of Cambridge#Magnet Schools#Schofield Middle School#St Joseph S University#Dowling College#Lander University#Liberty University
WJBF

Former Columbia County band teacher pleads guilty after inappropriate relationship with student

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – A former Columbia County teacher has plead guilty in court after having an inappropriate teacher-student relationship. According to authorities, Anthony Alberti tried to begin a sexual relationship with a student while he was a band instructor at Evans High School in 2020. Authorities say that Judge Blanchard sentenced Alberti to […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Women to Watch: Sonya Clay

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – SoClays Haven of Beauty on Tubman Home Road in Augusta is a small structure with a big mission. Just like it’s owner Sonya Clay. She explains, “I’ve always wanted to do hair as a little girl. But, I was kind of discouraged. I think I did a day where in elementary […]
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
WJBF

Pride organizers address safety concerns ahead of downtown festival

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) – Saturday, the Augusta Pride Festival will be back in full swing, but two shootings just a week apart on Broad Street are raising concerns about safety. “All events and festivals that are held at the Augusta Common use security by the Richmond County Sheriff’s department,” Former Pride President and current […]
AUGUSTA, GA
swlexledger.com

Softball tournament to be held this weekend for teen hurt in freak accident on her 13th birthday

Lexington, SC 06/22/2022 (Paul Kirby) – A softball tournament has been organized to benefit Payton Campbell. Payton is a fun-loving teen who loved to play softball and spend time with her family and friends. Earlier this year, while on a lake trip with her family to celebrate her 13th birthday, a dead tree was blown down by high winds and it struck and seriously injured Payton.
LEXINGTON, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

“E” is for Edgefield County

“E” is for Edgefield County (502 square miles; 2020 population 25,657). Edgefield County was created in 1785 from the southern portion of the backcountry judicial district of Ninety Six. Bounded by the Savannah and Saluda Rivers and the districts of Abbeville, Barnwell, Orangeburg, and Lexington, Edgefield originally encompassed 1,702 square miles and was the largest inland district in the state. Legend asserts that the name arose from Edgefield’s location on the western “edge” of South Carolina. Since its creation, the county has lost more than two-thirds of its area to the creation of four new counties. Agriculture dominated Edgefield’s economy throughout its history, but by 1900 textiles began to play a growing role. In the twenty-first century, Edgefield County has tapped into its history and rural image to enhance its appeal to tourists and retirees.
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Columbia County leaders approve budget with 27 new jobs

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Board of Commissioners has unanimously approved Resolution No. 22-23, adopting an annual budget for the fiscal year from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023. The approval took place during Tuesday night’s meeting. The budget for all funds totals $234,336,312, with a...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Siblings drown at Lake Thurmond, identities released

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A tragic Thursday evening at Lake Thurmond. Lincoln County Sheriff Paul Reviere confirmed to WJBF that three siblings drowned in the Amity Recreation Area. They’ve been identified as as 22-year-old Raven Powell, 4-year-old Mason Powell, and 3-year-old Sawyer Powell. Their body’s are being sent to the crime lab for an autopsy. […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy