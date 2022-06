SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — The California Supreme Court protected a ruling Wednesday that allows customers to sue Amazon.com for failing to warn buyers that some products it sells may contain hazardous substances such as mercury.The court in its decision denied a request by Amazon's lawyers to review a lower court ruling that said Amazon violated the state's Proposition 65, which requires companies to warn consumers about products they make or sell that contain chemicals known to cause cancer, reproductive harm or birth defects.The case involved a lawsuit filed in Alameda County that said the online retail giant knowingly allowed...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO