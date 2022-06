According to Connor Hughes, New York Jets running back Breece Hall "is now the Batman to Carter’s Robin. The Jets will use both, but Hall is the lead back." After impressing during OTAs, Hall has emerged as New York's lead back while Michael Carter is expected to play a backup role behind the Jets' rookie second round pick. Despite his committee role, Hall should see both rushing and receiving work with potential fantasy RB2 utilization. Per Fantasy Football Calculator in 12-team point per reception yearly leagues, Hall's average draft position stands in the eighth round.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO