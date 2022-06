So for the last year Zander went to Tahoe Hockey Academy in South Lake Tahoe, California. Bears are everywhere and know how to EASILY open doors when on the hunt for food. Last Friday he graduated high school there and moved out. A short time later, these two open the back door and came into his room. His room is right next to the back door.. The doors did not auto lock and these two easily entered.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO