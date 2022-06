OKLAHOMA CITY – Attorney General John O’Connor praised the U.S. Supreme Court for its long-awaited decision today overturning Roe v. Wade. That decision, Dobbs v. Whole Woman’s Health Organization, makes clear that there has never been a fundamental right in the U.S. Constitution to kill unborn children and that Roe was egregiously wrong when it was decided. Now the voices of the people, speaking for themselves and for our unborn children, can once again be heard.

