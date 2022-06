HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities say a group of suspects may have been working together to pull off more than a dozen break-ins and smash-and-grabs around Oahu in recent days. HPD said the burglars come out between midnight and 4 a.m. using stolen vehicles. Investigators said they are following up on...

HONOLULU, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO