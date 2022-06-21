LaGrange Police investigate car-to-car shooting
LaGRANGE, Ga. ( WRBL ) — Officers with the LaGrange Police Department are investigating an automotive gunfire incident this Tuesday afternoon.Tallassee police responds to video of handcuffed man being tased
Police responded to the scene at around 2:47 p.m. on June 21, 2022 in the 300 block of Brown Street.
The two victims told officers that bullets were fired into their vehicle while they were in it. The suspect was in a separate vehicle while initiating the gun fire.
The Criminal Investigations unit also responded to the scene for further investigation.COLUMBUS: Shooting on Emerson Avenue
Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.
Comments / 1