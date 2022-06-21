ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lagrange, GA

LaGrange Police investigate car-to-car shooting

By Nicole Sanders
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IxkOO_0gHqqfhx00

LaGRANGE, Ga. ( WRBL ) — Officers with the LaGrange Police Department are investigating an automotive gunfire incident this Tuesday afternoon.

Tallassee police responds to video of handcuffed man being tased

Police responded to the scene at around 2:47 p.m. on June 21, 2022 in the 300 block of Brown Street.

The two victims told officers that bullets were fired into their vehicle while they were in it. The suspect was in a separate vehicle while initiating the gun fire.

The Criminal Investigations unit also responded to the scene for further investigation.

COLUMBUS: Shooting on Emerson Avenue

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 1

Related
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police look for hit-and-run suspect

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect involved in a hit-and-run accident. Police say that John Colburn, 32, was involved in the incident on June 2 when he was driving a white van that got into an accident on Bradley Park Drive at JR […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan police searching for pool vandal

Newnan police are searching for a man they say destroyed a pool house earlier this month. The incident occurred on June 12, 2022, when a man hopped over a fence into the Newnan Lakes/Madison Park pool house on Covington Terrace and reportedly turned on all the water and clogged all of the drains.
NEWNAN, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lagrange, GA
Lagrange, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
alabamanews.net

Woman Struck, Killed by Vehicle in Opelika

Opelika police say a woman has been hit and killed by a vehicle on Pepperell Parkway. Police say just after 4PM Wednesday, they started getting calls about a pedestrian being struck in the 2900 block of Pepperell Parkway, which is near near the Walmart Supercenter not far from U.S. Highway 280.
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Lee County Sheriff’s Office looking for theft suspect

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a recent theft. According to officials, the victim reported that on June 16, 2022 someone broke into her vehicle in the 5000 Block of Summerville Road Phenix City. During the break, the victim’s […]
LEE COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Wanted: Columbus Police searching for these violent offenders

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has released a list of its most wanted violent offenders in hopes that someone can help police get them off the streets. Police said these individuals should not be approached, and under no circumstances should any attempt to apprehend them. If you see any of the people, […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

VIDEO: LaGrange police seek to identify suspects in May shootout

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police have released new video of a shootout they believe is connected to damage at a local convenience store last month. On May 11, authorities responded to AK Food Mart on Whitesville Road in regard to shot fired into the business. Officers say they found shell casings in a nearby parking lot which led them to obtain footage from the Phoenix Landing apartment complex.
LAGRANGE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Crime Stoppers#Nexstar Media Inc
elmoreautauganews.com

Photos of Suspect Vehicles Released regarding January 2022 Montgomery Murder; Reward Offered

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers Offers a $1,000 Reward For Information Leading To The Identity And/Or Arrest Of Person(s) Responsible For The Death Of Daniel Jackson!. Montgomery Police Investigators released photos of two vehicles possibly involved in the murder of Daniel Jackson. Investigators say that on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at about 10:00 p.m., patrol responded to the 3800 block of South Court Street in reference to a murder where Daniel Jackson was shot and killed.
MONTGOMERY, AL
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Shooting at Greenwood Church injures one

On June 14, 2022 officers with the Lanett Police Department responded to Greenwood Church on Veterans Memorial Parkway in reference to a subject suffering from a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, the scene was secured. The subject suffering from the gunshot wounds was given medical treatment by Lanett Fire and EMS...
LANETT, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Henry County police searching for murder suspect

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - The Henry County Police Department shared an image of a man killed in a June 7 murder in Ellenwood. Police said officers found Mikael McNeil shot near Tharps Trace and N. Hearn Road. He died at Grady Memorial Hospital. Policed asked anyone with information to call...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in front of Opelika Walmart

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – First responders are on the scene of a traffic crash involving a pedestrian along Pepperell Parkway. The crash happened around 4:00 Wednesday afternoon. Police remain on the scene. The pedestrian’s condition is not being released at this time.  You are asked to please avoid the area if you can.  News 3 […]
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Phenix City Police looking for Marathon robbery suspect

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Phenix City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a recent robbery. According to police the robbery occurred on Monday, June 6, 2022, at the Marathon Gas Station on Hwy 280 By-Pass. If you have any information please about this incident, contact Inv. […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

Funeral arrangements set for Chambers Co. sheriff’s deputy

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Chambers County sheriff’s deputy who was killed in a car chase. On June 20, 24-year-old deputy J’Mar Colin Abel was assisting in chasing a suspect from a neighboring county when he lost control of the patrol car. The 2017 Ford Explorer struck a ditch and overturned.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

MONTGOMERY: 18 people arrested on gun, drug charges

MOTNGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — 18 people from Montgomery, Alabama, were arrested on various gun and drug charges, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District Alabama. The arrests are part of a larger, multi-agency operation led by the United States Marshals Service that focuses on combatting violent crime in central Alabama. This operation […]
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Suspects sought in LaGrange home invasion

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are searching for suspects in connection to a home invasion. Authorities say the incident happened late Saturday night. Just before 11:30 p.m., police were called to a residence in the 400 block of Lakeview Way. The victim told police that at least one unknown...
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy