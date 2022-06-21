ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque County, IA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dubuque by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-21 18:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-21 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with...

alerts.weather.gov

KCRG.com

Dubuque man missing on Mississippi River

GRANT COUNTY, Wisconsin (KCRG) - On Wednesday at approximately 5:30 pm, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a Dubuque man was missing on the Mississippi River. Officials say 51-year-old Alan Hartig was in shallow Wisconsin waters just off the shore of Finley’s Landing when his pontoon,...
GRANT COUNTY, WI
krosradio.com

Kayakers Warned Along Stretch of Wapsi River

CLINTON – Warning signs have been installed along a stretch of the Wapsipinicon River. following several occasions during the last year when first responders were called out for search. and rescue events due to kayaking incidents involving downed trees in the river. Due to the number of emergency calls...
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Hot temperatures and storm chances return Tuesday

Dangerous heat with heat indices over 100 will return Tuesday, and with the high hear and humidity, thunderstorms will also be possible as a cold front pushes in late in the day. The best chance for a strong storm or two will be along and southeast of a line from...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KWQC

Jo Daviess deputies investigate shooting in Galena

JO DAVIESS Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Jo Daviess deputies are investigating after a person was shot in Galena Wednesday, according to deputies. The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded about 9:08 p.m. to a report of a person being shot with “some type of weapon,” according to a media release.
GALENA, IL
KCRG.com

Emergency water main break in Marion impacts traffic

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion Water Department said an emergency water main break is impacting traffic Tuesday at the intersection of Marion Boulevard and Armar Drive. Eastbound traffic is merged down to one lane on the westbound lanes of Marion Boulevard. The intersection will have flashing red traffic lights...
MARION, IA
ourquadcities.com

Few details available about felony investigation

A suspect was taken into custody early Thursday in Jo Daviess County after a report of someone being “shot by some kind of weapon,” according to a news release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office. Few details are available about a felony investigation that began shortly...
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
KOEL 950 AM

Northeast Iowa Land Auction Sets New State Record [WATCH]

A new state record may have been set earlier this month at an auction for farmland in Dubuque County. High Point Land Company held an auction on June 1st that auctioned off 60 acres of farmland in Dubuque for $30,000. The 60-acre plot was sold alongside the second tract of...
x1071.com

Dubuque Man Arrested For Swinging Hammer at Woman

A Dubuque man is accused of assaulting a woman with a hammer. 42 year old David Hastings was arrested Monday on a charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. A report says Hastings swung a hammer at 35 year old Sara Kamp hitting her in the hand, while Kamp was helping two friends move out of a Washington Street residence, where Kamp’s uncle, 63 year old Robert Johnson also resides. Kamp told authorities that Hastings was upset that she was in the residence.
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

Woman Arrested After Pointing What Appeared To Be A Gun

A woman from East Dubuque faces a felony charge after authorities say she demanded another woman’s watch while holding what appeared to be a handgun Tuesday evening during an incident that began in Dubuque and ended in Asbury. 27 year old Emily Voshell of East Dubuque was arrested Tuesday on a charge of first-degree robbery. 27 year old Alecia Imhoff of Dubuque told officers that Voshell and 27 year old Devante Kidd of East Dubuque arrived at Imhoff’s place of employment in a vehicle Voshell was driving. Imhoff was told to sit in the backseat, behind Kidd. Once inside the vehicle, Voshell told Imhoff she owed people money and they wanted her watch. Voshell pointed what Imhoff initially believed was a gun at her. Imhoff kicked the gun away from Voshell. Voshell then refused to allow Imhoff to leave the vehicle. Imhoff called 911 when Voshell drove away. Voshell denied pointing a gun at Imhoff and claimed Imhoff had started an altercation. Traffic camera footage showed Voshell driving the vehicle and holding what appeared to be a handgun. A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered a black airsoft gun.
DUBUQUE, IA
Radio Iowa

Congresswoman Hinson discusses airline pull out from Dubuque

Iowa Congresswoman, Ashley Hinson, says she has been in contact with American Airlines and officials in Dubuque after American announced it would pull out service to the city in September. “We obviously have gone to bat to make sure our small rural airports continue to have service from a major...
DUBUQUE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Family displaced after house fire in SE Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids - A Cedar Rapids family is displaced from their home after Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded Tuesday night to a house fire at 2424 4th Ave SE, Cedar Rapids. The fire was discovered by the homeowner who called 911 after evacuating his wife and child from the house.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
iheart.com

Cedar Rapids Couple Wins Nearly $400,000 From Iowa Lottery

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Cedar Rapids couple is choosing a lump sum payment instead of $25,000 a year for the rest of their lives. Chuck and Sherry Thomas won a Lucky for Life drawing last November. The Iowa Lottery says they are choosing to take the one-time payment of just under $400,000 instead of the annual payments. Lucky for Life tickets cost $2, and there are nightly drawings.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

I-380 Expansion One Step Closer

The Iowa Department of Transportation (Iowa DOT) held a meeting Tuesday evening, June 21st to discuss the proposed Interstate 380 widening. The meeting took place at the Iowa DOT District 6 Office in Cedar Rapids. Interstate 380 would be expanded to six lanes, stretching from north of Johnson County Road...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

