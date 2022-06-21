ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Park, IL

Outdoor Summer Camps Take Extra Precautions in Extreme Heat

By Kate Chappell
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the second day of summer camp at Hi-Five Sports Camp, counselors are taking extra precautions in the extreme heat. "We have a big, huge indoor facility we are rotating kids in and out of all day long. Making sure they're not out in the sun too long," said camp director...

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
US News and World Report

24 Top Weekend Getaways From Chicago

Known as the birthplace of the skyscraper, Chicago is home to award-winning restaurants, top sports teams and prized cultural treasures. But when you need a break from the excitement of the nation's third largest city, there are countless getaways within easy driving distance. You can explore rural Illinois or enjoy neighboring Indiana, Wisconsin, Iowa or Michigan all within a weekend. Whether you're planning a romantic getaway to a small-town bed-and-breakfast or a family-friendly trip to a water park resort, these nearby Midwest destinations will relieve the stress of big city life.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oak Park, IL
City
Normal, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Oak Park, IL
Lifestyle
NBC Chicago

When is This Year's Chicago Air and Water Show?

The Chicago Air and Water Show, a long-time fixture on the summer calendar in the city, is set to make its way back to the lakeshore later this year, with free admission and all sorts of fun on the docket for attendees. According to the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs...
NBC Chicago

Festivals Happening This Weekend Around Chicago

From pride celebrations to art festivals, street fairs are once again taking over Chicago this weekend. Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications is warning of large crowds commuting to the city, as well as street closures, over the next few days amid the annual Pride Parade. Here's a list...
CHICAGO, IL
napervillemagazine.com

Eating OUt(side)

Whether you’re looking for a cozy patio, an outdoor market, or a fun food truck, we’ve got you covered with recommendations on all things alfresco. One absolute maxim for city and suburban restaurants is that people love eating outside. Even when conditions are less than ideal—a bit too chilly, a bit too windy—people still flock to the great outdoors, be it in a landscaped backyard, rooftop patio with a view, or even a few plastic tables lined up near a fire hydrant.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Stroke#Heat Exhaustion#Summer Camps#Sunscreen#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Rush Oak Park Hospital
Eater

Where to Eat Empanadas in Chicago

Originating in Spain, empanadas spread throughout Latin America where the snack developed numerous regional variations. Luckily Chicago’s diverse food scene means it’s easy to try versions from Argentina, Costa Rica, Venezuela, Peru, Colombia, Chile, and Mexico, along with fusions of the different styles and explore the differences between baked and fried preparations and the numerous sweet or savory fillings like beef, cheese, and plantains. Another key element is the dipping sauces ranging from garlicky chimichurri to spicy salsa. These 14 spots provide a delicious sampling. Customers don’t have to worry about ordering too many in the name of experimentation since empanadas usually reheat very well in an oven.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WGN News

Strike causes asphalt and concrete shortage in Chicago area

About 300 heavy equipment operators who work in Chicago area quarries are on strike claiming unfair labor practices. The group has been on strike for just over two weeks and now it’s starting to impact construction across the area.   The workers help produce sand, gravel and crushed stone, materials essential to making asphalt and […]
WESTERN SPRINGS, IL
1440 WROK

#1 Indoor Entertainment Center In The World Is Coming To Illinois This August

Who says arcades are only for kids? If anything, it's the adults' money getting spent at the arcades, so why not join in on the fun while you're waiting for your kiddos!. You've probably already been to Dave & Buster's, PuttShack, Tilted 10, and NickelWorld... but have you stepped foot inside Scene75? I doubt it! The Chicagoland location will be opening August 2022, so make sure to check their website for the Grand Opening date.
fox32chicago.com

Chaos at North Avenue Beach spilling into Chicago neighborhood

CHICAGO - A video posted to Facebook shows hundreds of kids scuffling with Chicago police and laying in the street, blocking traffic, after another unlicensed party Tuesday night at North Avenue Beach. Chicago police say before the neighborhood chaos, a 19-year-old man was shot and critically wounded at the beach,...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Abrupt Closure of Auburn Gresham Aldi Store Stuns Community

An Aldi store on Chicago’s South Side abruptly closed this week, stunning residents and leaving community leaders questioning the company’s motives in executing the closure. The store, located in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood at 76th Street and Ashland, abruptly closed this week, with gates pulled shut and signage...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Car jumps sidewalk, crashes into Norwood Park Starbucks

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The driver of a Lexus jumped the sidewalk in a parking lot crashed into a Starbucks Coffee in Norwood Park. The accident happened around 7 p.m. at the Starbucks at 6332 N. Northwest Hwy., near Devon and Harlem avenues. Video showed columns of bricks and insulation lying on the hood of the car, and a front window was left smashed and mangled. There were no reports of any injuries.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
82K+
Followers
64K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy