ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Police looking for suspect vehicle after 11-year-old boy shot in Portsmouth

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cKNxq_0gHqpaKX00

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - An 11-year-old boy was shot Tuesday afternoon on Merrimac Drive.

Portsmouth Police say a gunshot wound incident took place near the 10th block of Merrimac Drive around 6:04 p.m.

When police arrived on scene, they found the boy, who was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Justin Fleenor

He was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.

Investigators say they are searching for the driver of a "possible" red Honda that was caught on surveillance video at the time of the incident.

If you have any information about the suspect vehicle or know anything about the people who may be involved in the shooting, you're asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (757) 393–8536 or submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted online here.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13News Now

PPD investigating two separate gunshot injury incidents

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — (Editor's note: The video above is from a related story.) The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating two separate incidents in which the victims were wounded by gunshots, the department said. The first incident happened around 2:30p.m., police said. The department said the victim was 16-year-old boy...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Portsmouth, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Portsmouth, VA
13News Now

Portsmouth police: Woman hurt in shooting on Lasalle Ave.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday evening. According to a tweet, it happened on the 1500 block of Lasalle Avenue. When police got to the scene, they found a woman who had been shot. The shooting happened around 6 p.m. She...
13newsnow.com

One dead in Portsmouth crash

NORFOLK, Va. — A man is dead following a traffic incident in Portsmouth, the Portsmouth Police Department said. Police did not release the name of the victim. The incident happened near the intersection of Deep Creek Boulevard and Victory Boulevard, the department said. Around noon, the department Tweeted asking...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Portsmouth Police#Merrimac Drive#Tips
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
thesussexsurrydispatch.com

Sheriff’s department seeks info on Shots Fired

According to Sussex County Sheriff Ernest Giles, his department is actively investigating an incident involving multiple gunshots at Leneave Lane and Bishop Courts in Sussex Trace Apartments on the outskirts of Waverly last Wednesday. “We had received several 911 calls of multiple gunshots fired around midnight,” he said. “We responded...
WAVERLY, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

41K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy