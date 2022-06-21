Police looking for suspect vehicle after 11-year-old boy shot in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - An 11-year-old boy was shot Tuesday afternoon on Merrimac Drive.

Portsmouth Police say a gunshot wound incident took place near the 10th block of Merrimac Drive around 6:04 p.m.

When police arrived on scene, they found the boy, who was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Justin Fleenor

He was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.

Investigators say they are searching for the driver of a "possible" red Honda that was caught on surveillance video at the time of the incident.

If you have any information about the suspect vehicle or know anything about the people who may be involved in the shooting, you're asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (757) 393–8536 or submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted online here.

