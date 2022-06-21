ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drop-in Playground programs at 7 Racine locations for summer

By Emma Widmar
Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
 2 days ago
It’s summer and it’s time that children in Racine to get outside. The City of Racine Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services (PRCS) invites community members to attend their Drop-in Playground programs. This program which does not require a sign up allows children to attend a nine-week theme-oriented summer program.

Solbraa Park – Credit: City of Racine PCRS

The free program is available for children 7 to 14 years old. The program runs Monday through Thursday at various locations and parks throughout Racine. Through this program, children are able to participate in recreational activities, special events, games and inter-park sports competitions. Those participating will also be able to go on field trips.

The City of Racine’s PRCS department also hosts registered playground programs. Unlike those who participate in the registered playground programs, playground leaders do not monitor with whom, how, or when children come and go from the playground for the drop-in programs.

Drop-in Playground locations

Locations are subject to change, but as of 2022 the following locations host Drop-in Playground programs:

  • Bryant Community Center, 601 Caron Butler Drive, Racine, WI 53403
  • Greencrest Park, 3234 Drexel Ave., Racine, WI 53403
  • Hantschel Park, 5400 Byrd Ave., Racine, WI 53406
  • Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, WI 53404
  • Matson Park, 1110 South St., Racine, WI 53402
  • Solbraa Park, 3825 16th St., Racine, WI 53405
  • Tyler-Domer Community Center, 2301 12th St., Racine, WI 53403

Drop-in Playground programs are held from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on operating days now through August 16, 2022.

Local news

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, has a rich culture section with arts & entertainment, food, shopping and more. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

