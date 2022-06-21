Drop-in Playground programs at 7 Racine locations for summer

It’s summer and it’s time that children in Racine to get outside. The City of Racine Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services (PRCS) invites community members to attend their Drop-in Playground programs. This program which does not require a sign up allows children to attend a nine-week theme-oriented summer program.

Solbraa Park – Credit: City of Racine PCRS

The free program is available for children 7 to 14 years old. The program runs Monday through Thursday at various locations and parks throughout Racine. Through this program, children are able to participate in recreational activities, special events, games and inter-park sports competitions. Those participating will also be able to go on field trips.

The City of Racine’s PRCS department also hosts registered playground programs. Unlike those who participate in the registered playground programs, playground leaders do not monitor with whom, how, or when children come and go from the playground for the drop-in programs.

Drop-in Playground locations

Locations are subject to change, but as of 2022 the following locations host Drop-in Playground programs:

Bryant Community Center, 601 Caron Butler Drive, Racine, WI 53403

Greencrest Park, 3234 Drexel Ave., Racine, WI 53403

Hantschel Park, 5400 Byrd Ave., Racine, WI 53406

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, WI 53404

Matson Park, 1110 South St., Racine, WI 53402

Solbraa Park, 3825 16th St., Racine, WI 53405

Tyler-Domer Community Center, 2301 12th St., Racine, WI 53403

Drop-in Playground programs are held from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on operating days now through August 16, 2022.

