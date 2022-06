A domestic disturbance from April led to the arrest of a 26-year-old Joliet man. It was on April 23rd at 9:30pm, Officers were called to the 100 block of Fourth Avenue for a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers learned that a female adult had allegedly been battered by her ex-boyfriend, Teveon Wallace. Police say that Wallace pushed the victim to the ground then attempted to pull her by her hair while she was still on the ground. He’s then accused of punching and kicking the victim multiple times.

JOLIET, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO